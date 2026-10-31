Haas boss delivers first reaction to Esteban Ocon Mexican GP driver swap

Haas Team Principal Ayao Komatsu has confirmed that Esteban Ocon’s absence from the remainder of the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend is not related to illness.

The Kannapolis-based squad announced on Saturday that Ocon will not race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, with reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa taking his place.

Haas coy on sudden Esteban Ocon swap

The statement, which was short in length, did not reveal a reason for the sudden swap.

But while Komatsu would not be drawn on the details when speaking to Sky Sports F1 live on the pitwall during the final practice hour, he validated that Ocon is not unwell.

“Yeah, I can’t tell you much, but at least I can tell you that he’s not ill,” Komatsu said. “That much I can tell you.”

Ocon, having missed the opening practice session as Hirakawa piloted his VF-26, was heard expressing his displeasure at the team’s decision to change his run plan in FP2.

“We’ve swapped the high fuel run to medium because Ollie’s [tyre] appearance is not great,” Ocon’s race engineer, Laura Mueller, told him, to which the Frenchman replied in an exasperated tone: “No, no, I wanted the soft, like, don’t do that to me. Come on.”

When it was suggested that disagreement might have contributed to the decision to switch Ocon out mid-weekend, Komatsu again declined to expand on the situation.

“No, honestly, I’m sorry, but I can’t go into any details,” he reiterated.

Ocon’s collaboration with Haas was known to be coming to an end regardless, with the one-time F1 race winner announcing last month that he will not be remaining with the team in 2027. Ferrari prospect Rafael Camara has been chosen to replace him.

However, it is unknown whether this development has seen Ocon, who also vacated his Alpine drive with a race to spare in 2024, make his last appearance in Haas colours.

“Yeah, honestly, [the] only thing I can say is we just focused on what’s right in front of us, trying to get Ryo in the best shape for quali this afternoon,” Komatsu said.

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In the circumstance where Ocon doesn’t return to the cockpit in Brazil next weekend, Haas might have to turn to Jack Doohan, the team’s other reserve driver, or negotiate with Ferrari to have Camara released early, given Hirakawa is scheduled to compete in the World Endurance Championship, where he is targeting a third title, at Monza.

Asked whether Haas has contingencies in place, Komatsu repeated: “I think honestly, obviously I haven’t got there yet, so I’m really just focusing on this session right now.”

Despite having never competed in an F1 Grand Prix, Hirakawa is an experienced driver and has made appearances in FP1 with Alpine and McLaren, along with Haas.

“Of course, all the procedure stuff, he’s been with the team for a long time,” Komatsu highlighted. “So he’s ready.

“He’s a very, very intelligent guy. He pays attention and he’s always learning on the pit wall when he’s not driving, and of course all the FP1 sessions he’s been doing, it’s been a great learning. So yeah, we got him as ready as possible.”

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