Mexican GP: Norris fastest in FP3 amid shock Ocon decision

Lando Norris set the pace in a competitive FP3 session in Mexico City, pipping the very likely next world champion Kimi Antonelli to P1.

The margin was just 0.001s, as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc completed the top three ahead of what promises to be an intriguing qualifying. A qualifying session which will not feature Esteban Ocon, who has been mysteriously replaced with Ryo Hirakawa at Haas.

Lando Norris tops Mexico City FP3

In a surprise, and mysterious development ahead of the session, Haas confirmed that Esteban Ocon had been stood down.

That meant reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa was in, giving the decorated endurance racer one hour of practice before his first Formula 1 qualifying and race.

Elsewhere, Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson began their Saturday programmes carrying a one-place grid penalty, after what the FIA stewards described as a “clumsy” clash during second practice.

Gabriel Bortoleto’s entrance into the session was delayed by an apparent power unit issue, though it was a customary slow start to FP3 track action.

Fernando Alonso was one of the few drivers out there, and went for a low-speed spin through Turn 1.

With a quarter of the hour gone, the frontrunners began to emerge. Kimi Antonelli, who will become world champion with a P9 finish or better this weekend, clocked a 1:18.754 on medium tyres for the pack to chase.

George Russell made it an early Mercedes one-two, while Hamilton, despite a wide moment through the stadium section, nestled into third provisionally. As expected, that time was struck off for track limits.

Charles Leclerc’s 1:18.720 in the sister Ferrari did stand as he took over top spot, having set the pace on Friday.

Medium tyres were the order of the day thus far.

Norris had “zero rear” grip but still was able to pop up into the top three temporarily, to be displaced by Verstappen.

Hamilton went fastest with his next attempt, a 1:18.268, which this time stood as the comfortable new benchmark. Oscar Piastri went second as the medium push laps continued at a rapid rate.

By the halfway mark, Leclerc had returned to his familiar P1 spot. Hamilton bumped him back out. Leclerc said I’ll be taking that (again) as the Ferrari P1 tennis continued.

A little further back, Hirakawa, on the softs, was giving a very good account of himself in the thick of the action.

Sergio Perez’s session was already over, unfortunately for the home crowd. A change of Ferrari power unit in his Cadillac was required.

The softs came out to play for the final quarter of the session. The Mercedes pair and Norris improved. Leclerc struggled to tame his SF-26 approaching the stadium section, so was forced to bail out of his lap.

Verstappen set a purple third sector on the softs to go third.

Antonelli’s 1:17.601 had put him 0.272s up on Norris. The Brit halved that deficit the next time around.

Latest Mexican GP talking points on PlanetF1.com

Mystery at Haas as Esteban Ocon dropped from Mexico driver line-up

FIA confirms Isack Hadjar decision after Mexican GP investigation

It was confirmed that Bortoleto would not take to the track. Audi was carrying out a power unit change and was already looking ahead to qualifying.

Lance Stroll was back in the garage with a “broken” Aston Martin.

Finally hooking up a time on the softs, Leclerc brought himself back into the conversation, rising to second. Sixth only for Hamilton, who wrestled his Ferrari out of the final corner.

“So terrible these brakes” said Verstappen as he went wide at T1. Hamilton locked-up at the same corner and scooted over the grass.

With Antonelli back in the garage, Norris helped himself to P1 by just one millisecond!

That clinched the reigning world champion top spot, ahead of the driver poised to succeed him this weekend. P3 for Leclerc.