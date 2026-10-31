F1 results: Mexican Grand Prix 2026 – FP3 (Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez)
A full breakdown of the results from Free Practice 3 at the F1 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix, held at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
Lando Norris finished fastest in the session, ahead of Kimi Antonelli by just 0.001s, with the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc taking third, after he topped both practice sessions on Friday.
What are the F1 results from FP3 at the Mexico Grand Prix 2026?
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Best Lap
|Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:17.600
|–
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:17.601
|+0.001
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:17.717
|+0.117
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:17.795
|+0.195
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:17.951
|+0.351
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:18.069
|+0.469
|7
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:18.107
|+0.507
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|1:18.109
|+0.509
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:18.113
|+0.513
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|1:18.137
|+0.537
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|1:18.560
|+0.960
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:18.652
|+1.052
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:18.674
|+1.074
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:18.850
|+1.250
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:18.927
|+1.327
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:19.214
|+1.614
|17
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:19.301
|+1.701
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:19.376
|+1.776
|19
|Ryo Hirakawa
|Haas
|1:19.504
|+1.904
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|1:20.342
|+2.742
|21
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|NO TIME
|NC
|22
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|NO TIME
|NC
What happened in Free Practice 3?
All eyes were on Haas at the start of the session, with Ryo Hirakawa having been drafted in to replace Esteban Ocon for the rest of the weekend, with the understanding being that Ocon’s removal from the car was not due to driver illness.
There were issues for both Gabriel Bortoleto and Sergio Perez, with the pair unable to set a timed lap in the session as they prepare for qualifying.
The switch to soft tyre-runs came late in the session for the rest of the field, with Mercedes, McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari having all run close together in lap time throughout.
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