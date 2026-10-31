F1 results: Mexican Grand Prix 2026 – FP3 (Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez)

A full breakdown of the results from Free Practice 3 at the F1 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix, held at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Lando Norris finished fastest in the session, ahead of Kimi Antonelli by just 0.001s, with the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc taking third, after he topped both practice sessions on Friday.

What are the F1 results from FP3 at the Mexico Grand Prix 2026?

Pos Driver Team Best Lap Gap 1 Lando Norris McLaren 1:17.600 – 2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:17.601 +0.001 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:17.717 +0.117 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:17.795 +0.195 5 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:17.951 +0.351 6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:18.069 +0.469 7 George Russell Mercedes 1:18.107 +0.507 8 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:18.109 +0.509 9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:18.113 +0.513 10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:18.137 +0.537 11 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:18.560 +0.960 12 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:18.652 +1.052 13 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:18.674 +1.074 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:18.850 +1.250 15 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:18.927 +1.327 16 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:19.214 +1.614 17 Alex Albon Williams 1:19.301 +1.701 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:19.376 +1.776 19 Ryo Hirakawa Haas 1:19.504 +1.904 20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:20.342 +2.742 21 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi NO TIME NC 22 Sergio Perez Cadillac NO TIME NC

What happened in Free Practice 3?

All eyes were on Haas at the start of the session, with Ryo Hirakawa having been drafted in to replace Esteban Ocon for the rest of the weekend, with the understanding being that Ocon’s removal from the car was not due to driver illness.

There were issues for both Gabriel Bortoleto and Sergio Perez, with the pair unable to set a timed lap in the session as they prepare for qualifying.

The switch to soft tyre-runs came late in the session for the rest of the field, with Mercedes, McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari having all run close together in lap time throughout.

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