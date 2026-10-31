Mexico City Grand Prix 2026 – F1 qualifying results (Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez)

A look at the complete F1 results from qualifying at the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix, as the order gets decided.

The session is ongoing, with Q1 under the belts of the drivers.

F1 results: Qualifying, Mexico City Grand Prix 2026

Three drivers know they will be carrying grid penalties into Sunday’s race, with Liam Lawson and Max Verstappen dropping a place each, while Valtteri Bottas took an almost complete power unit change and will start from the back.

Fernando Alonso pulled over early in Q1 with a suspected ERS issue, but was noted for a separate ‘general safety’ problem, as he did not put his steering wheel back in his car.

He fell away in Q1, as did Alex Albon, Ryo Hirakawa, Lance Stroll, Sergio Perez and Bottas.

What are the F1 results from qualifying at the Mexico City Grand Prix 2026?

Pos Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3 1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:17.341 2 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1:17.385 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:17.506 4 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:17.659 5 George Russell Mercedes 1:17.659 6 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:17.727 7 Lando Norris McLaren 1:17.733 8 Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:17.868 9 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:17.918 10 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:17.942 11 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:18.083 12 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:18.097 13 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:18.194 14 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:18.210 15 Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:18.517 16 Carlos Sainz Williams 1:18.521 17 Alex Albon Williams 1:18.630 18 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:18.908 19 Ryo Hirakawa Haas 1:18.958 20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:19.072 21 Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:19.105 22 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:19.852

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