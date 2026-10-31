Mexico City Grand Prix 2026 – F1 qualifying results (Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez)
A look at the complete F1 results from qualifying at the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix, as the order gets decided.
The session is ongoing, with Q1 under the belts of the drivers.
F1 results: Qualifying, Mexico City Grand Prix 2026
Three drivers know they will be carrying grid penalties into Sunday’s race, with Liam Lawson and Max Verstappen dropping a place each, while Valtteri Bottas took an almost complete power unit change and will start from the back.
Fernando Alonso pulled over early in Q1 with a suspected ERS issue, but was noted for a separate ‘general safety’ problem, as he did not put his steering wheel back in his car.
He fell away in Q1, as did Alex Albon, Ryo Hirakawa, Lance Stroll, Sergio Perez and Bottas.
What are the F1 results from qualifying at the Mexico City Grand Prix 2026?
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:17.341
|2
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|1:17.385
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:17.506
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:17.659
|5
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:17.659
|6
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|1:17.727
|7
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:17.733
|8
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|1:17.868
|9
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:17.918
|10
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:17.942
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:18.083
|12
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:18.097
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:18.194
|14
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|1:18.210
|15
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:18.517
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:18.521
|17
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:18.630
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:18.908
|19
|Ryo Hirakawa
|Haas
|1:18.958
|20
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:19.072
|21
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|1:19.105
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|1:19.852
Read next: F1 2026: Head-to-head qualifying records between teammates