Mexican GP: Lewis Hamilton on pole as FIA decision made on Alonso

Lewis Hamilton clinched pole position for the 2026 Mexican Grand Prix in a thrilling qualifying session.

His first Ferrari pole, he will share the front row with former Mercedes teammate George Russell. The FIA stewards were busy during the session, their decisions including handing Fernando Alonso a reprimand after his actions following triggering a red flag.

Lewis Hamilton opens Ferrari pole account

Drafted in after Haas’ shock, mysterious benching of Esteban Ocon, Ryo Hirakawa made his F1 qualifying debut in Mexico City, after two hours of practice to prepare.

Both Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson carried a one-place grid penalty into the session, after their bizarre collision on Friday.

Elsewhere, Valtteri Bottas knew he would drop to the back of the grid, after incurring 50 places worth of grid penalties for a Ferrari power unit change in his Cadillac.

Sergio Perez’s Cadillac, on the eve of his 300th grand prix start, in front of his home fans, also underwent an engine change, but it was one from the existing pool, meaning no penalties.

Fernando Alonso hit the top of the timings, but disaster soon struck as he was told “stop the car” on a race weekend where Aston Martin was looking a strong shout for Q2. Red flag. The Spaniard had parked it in the stadium section.

Antonelli, Russell, Verstappen, Leclerc and Norris were among the drivers yet to get a lap in before the red flag. Isack Hadjar had, but his effort was chalked off for track limits.

Hamilton delivered a 1:18.249 just in time to take over in P1.

Rubbing salt in the wound for Alonso, he had been noted by the FIA stewards for ‘general safety’. He did not fit the steering wheel back onto his AMR26. That became an investigation. A reprimand was the decision.

With his car cleared, the session resumed and the action was frantic on the soft tyres.

Leclerc, the pacesetter on Friday, wasted little time in hitting the front, uncorking a 1:17.532.

He and Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton enjoyed some P1 tennis during final practice and they were at it again, as Hamilton went almost two-tenths clear of the Monegasque.

At the other end, Bottas, Perez, Lance Stroll, Hirakawa and Alex Albon needed a better time to avoid joining Alonso in elimination.

That was the six eliminated at the end of Q1.

Onto Q2. Both Hamilton and Norris locked-up at Turn 13, compromising their respective opening laps. Leclerc established early momentum as he took us into the 1:16s.

Verstappen, the most successful driver in Mexico City with five grand prix wins, sent a timely warning shot as he cleared the Ferrari by 0.068s.

Carlos Sainz, Franco Colapinto, Oliver Bearman, Gabriel Bortoleto, Pierre Gasly and Oscar Piastri were the drivers at risk as crunch time in Q2 arrived.

Norris pinched Q2 top spot right at the end. Piastri was P13 and out. Sainz, Bearman, Bortoleto, Colapinto and Hulkenberg were out as well.

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Q3 time, and the battle for pole position in Mexico City was wide open.

Leclerc improved again and his 1:16.647 was worth provisional pole. Verstappen, carrying that one-place grid drop, came closest to Leclerc in that opening run, 0.045s back. Norris P3, and front row as it stood.

Hadjar was under FIA investigation for crossing the line on the left at pit entry. Reprimand.

Sainz had been placed under investigation for failing to follow the race director’s instructions at the T11 escape road earlier in qualifying. A warning was the verdict.

As the all-important final runs began, Russell popped up to provisional pole. Hamilton was next as the battle intensified.

Leclerc could not respond.

It was all looking promising for Verstappen before he locked up at T13.

Pole position in Mexico for Lewis Hamilton! His first with Ferrari.

Mexico City Grand Prix 2026 – F1 qualifying results (Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez)