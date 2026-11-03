Tuesday’s fast-paced F1 news wrap includes Lewis Hamilton calling for the FIA to make changes after he struggled to pass Max Verstappen’s Red Bull at the Mexican Grand Prix.

With Verstappen responding to Isack Hadjar’s skirmish with a fan in the paddock, here’s today’s roundup…

Lewis Hamilton calls for FIA action after Max Verstappen battle

Lewis Hamilton has called for the FIA to reduce the impact of clipping after he failed to find a way past Max Verstappen’s Red Bull at the Mexican Grand Prix.

It comes after Hamilton quipped to Verstappen that Red Bull has “too much power on the straights” in the cooldown room in Mexico.

Hamilton was also heard asking over team radio: “How am I supposed to overtake the Red Bull engine?”

Read more: Lewis Hamilton calls for FIA action after Max Verstappen exchange emerges

Max Verstappen responds to Isack Hadjar fan incident

Max Verstappen has admitted that he has come “close” to shoving fans in the paddock after Red Bull teammate Isack Hadjar was handed a warning by the FIA stewards in Mexico.

Footage surfaced of Hadjar pushing a fan in the paddock as he made his way to the Red Bull garage.

Verstappen sympathised with his teammate, commenting: “I understand his reaction. It’s incredibly irritating when people just touch you without asking.”

Read more: Max Verstappen admits ‘I came close’ after Isack Hadjar paddock incident

Fred Vasseur responds to latest Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc flashpoint

Fred Vasseur says Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc must remember “they are not working for themselves” after a heated clash at the start of the Mexican Grand Prix.

Leclerc was handed a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage in battle with Hamilton on the opening lap in Mexico, with the latter voicing his frustration over team radio.

The incident in Mexico came after Hamilton was left incensed at Monza, where he took to the gravel while battling Leclerc.

Read more: Ferrari delivers dressing-down after Hamilton and Leclerc throw away victory

Untelevised Max Verstappen team radio after Mexican Grand Prix

Untelevised team radio footage from the Mexican Grand Prix has unearthed Max Verstappen’s unimpressed reaction to Charles Leclerc’s move on Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen was repeatedly heard calling for Leclerc to give the position back or face a penalty, with the Red Bull driver also claiming the stewards would have acted faster if he had been in Leclerc’s role.

Verstappen and Red Bull also had a brief scare when the safety car was deployed just as he passed the pit entry.

Read more: ‘What a f**king joke’ – Untelevised Max Verstappen team radio after Mexican Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas issues update amid Cadillac exit rumours

Valtteri Bottas has revealed that his Cadillac future could be decided “soon” in board meetings involving “the big bosses in the USA.”

Bottas’s seat has come under threat over recent weeks, with test driver Colton Herta and Mercedes reserve Fred Vesti emerging as potential replacements for the F1 2027 season.

Cadillac announced last month that Bottas’s teammate Sergio Perez will remain with the team until the end of 2029.

Read more: Valtteri Bottas issues Cadillac update as F1 2027 rumours hit overdrive