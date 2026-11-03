Max Verstappen hasn’t pushed a fan wanting a selfie with him, but the Red Bull driver says he has come “close” as there are some “incredibly irritating” people touching the F1 drivers.

Verstappen’s teammate Isack Hadjar was given a formal warning by the FIA stewards at the Mexican Grand Prix after he was found to have breached Article 12.2.1l of the FIA Sporting Code, which governs misconduct.

Max Verstappen supports Isack Hadjar after Mexico fan incident

Footage emerged on social media showing Hadjar pushing away a fan who was trying to take a selfie with him.

In the video, Hadjar poses for a photograph with one fan before moving on towards the Red Bull garage when he is approached by another man.

The fan put his hand on Hadjar’s back, prompting Hadjar to say something before pushing him.

The FIA stewards cited the driver for misconduct and handed him a formal warning.

“This action by the driver,” read the verdict, “is regarded as a breach of the regulations, however in mitigation of penalty the stewards considered the following matters (in accordance with the guidelines provided in Appendix B of the FIA International Sporting Code):

“a) The driver was reacting to an uninvited and rather aggressive action by another person

b) The driver was endeavouring to make his way to the start of FP1 through a congested area

c) The driver did not have sufficient security present

d) The guest was invading his personal space without his consent

e) The general issue drivers have experienced moving through the Paddock.”

Hadjar was pleased that the stewards heard him out and understood the situation.

“I was talking to stewards, and they understood my point,” he said, adding that “they took the right decision.”

The Frenchman went on to explain his point of view.

“You take a ticket to any race, and this guy can travel all around the world. So I can’t control him,” he said.

“There’s a limit to it when you’re that age. When you’re a kid, I’m going to take a picture, and I don’t want to take a picture because you’re a grown man.

“Don’t invade my space because I’m going to work. It’s not a reality show. So I’m actually going to walk in the garage.”

Hadjar was supported by his teammate Verstappen.

Although the four-time world champion says he has never pushed a fan, he admits there have been times when he’s come close as fans swarm the drivers in the paddock.

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“I understand his reaction,” Verstappen said.

“It’s incredibly irritating when people just touch you without asking.

“I’ve never pushed anyone away myself, but there have been a few times when I came close.

“I’ve compared the paddock to a zoo before. This is the kind of situation you get when you let so many people in.”

Hadjar reckons his teammate’s “zoo” analogy is spot on.

“I agree,” Hadjar confirmed. “It needs to chill a bit.”

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