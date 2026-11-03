Toto Wolff calls out ‘endless radio moaners’ in new Kimi Antonelli claim

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said Kimi Antonelli’s attitude represents “modern Formula 1” claiming the age of the ‘win at all costs’ racing driver “has died.”

The Mercedes team principal and part-owner held up his driver as a role model for those working their way up the ladder, and even those currently in Formula 1, by challenging previous behavioural assumptions about drivers.

Toto Wolff: Kimi Antonelli title proof ‘you can beat everyone by being a good person’

Antonelli won his maiden world championship in Mexico last weekend, with a third place finish wrapping up the title with several races to spare.

At 20, Antonelli has become the youngest ever title-holder by some distance, breaking Sebastian Vettel’s previous record by more than three years and claiming nine race victories along the way.

Calling upon reporters in Mexico City to stay a moment at the end of his post-race press conference, Wolff added just how drivers like Antonelli can shape the future of the sport beyond their driving ability.

“I discussed it with someone else, with Mohammed [Ben Sulayem, FIA President],” Wolff began.

“This notion of ‘win at all costs’, selfish, opportunistic, ruthless for your own benefit – that model of racing driver has died.

“We have a new champion that represents values like humility, like integrity, loyalty, respect, being himself. [He] should be a role model for many other young drivers in junior formulas, and should be a role model for the few entitled ones in Formula 1.

“The endless moaners on the radio, the ones that complain, the ones that crash. Look at this kid of 20 years [of age], and then think what we can do in order to improve.

“That’s the message to these kids. That is how the FIA, that Mohammed, that Stefano [Domenicali, Formula 1 president and CEO], that’s how I would want to see racing drivers in the future. That is modern Formula 1.

“Kimi represents the modern Formula 1 driver because of those values. Not only because of his talent – that counts – but the talent is there with everyone.

“You’ve got to be a good person too, and he has demonstrated that you can beat everyone out there by being a good person.”

Antonelli was chosen to replace Lewis Hamilton ahead of his departure for Ferrari in the 2025 season, and has now become the first driver since Hamilton to win the title in his second season in Formula 1.

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Wolff has been open in voicing the doubts of others when making the decision to put his junior driver into the car, with his and the team’s belief in the Italian having now been vindicated.

“I never felt it difficult because the team was always behind that decision,” he said of the choice to promote Antonelli. “Ola [Kallenius, Mercedes-Benz chairman] was always behind that decision.

“There was not ever doubt. Doubt came from outside. The doubt came from people that were partners to the teams that are not anymore. From other teams, from other drivers that felt they should have gotten a shot.

“From the media, it started with, ‘you can’t be possibly serious of putting an 18-year-old in the car that is Lewis Hamilton’s car’, to ‘he had a underwhelming Formula 2 season, he should do another year in Formula 2 and prove that he’s actually good enough.’

“Then putting him in the car, people saying he shouldn’t be in a Mercedes. Much too much pressure for him. Why didn’t you try to achieve a deal with Williams and give him, like George [Russell], a year, two or three to develop?

“These voices got obviously louder after nine consecutive races without a point. Suddenly, the ‘I told you sos’ were getting more oxygen for us.

“For me, it was never a single doubt. It was the season that I expected to happen, that it was at least a two-year project where the second year needed to confirm what we saw in him, and I guess today we’re sitting here and we have the confirmation.”

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