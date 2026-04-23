McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has poured cold water on the idea of Max Verstappen following his race engineer GianPiero Lambiase to McLaren.

Brown is delighted with McLaren’s “superstar” pairing of Lando Norris and Ocscar Piastri. If either driver left, Brown admits that Verstappen would be an attractive option, but this is not a scenario which he expects to come to fruition. Instead, Brown proposed Mercedes as Verstappen’s potential next destination.

Zak Brown teases Max Verstappen to Mercedes

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Verstappen’s Formula 1 future is a topic, which has bubbled up again early in F1 2026.

Verstappen has hinted at walking away from the sport over a lack of enjoyment with the new regulations.

Meanwhile, Red Bull has endured a difficult start to the season. Verstappen’s contract – which runs until the end of 2028 – is understood to contain a performance-related exit clause.

A further layer was added when McLaren announced the signing of Verstappen’s long-serving race engineer GianPiero Lambiase, who is expected to arrive in Woking no later than 2028.

Brown was asked by Sky F1 whether Verstappen will follow Lambiase to McLaren.

“From a McLaren point of view, I couldn’t be happier with Lando and Oscar.

“We have long-term agreements with them, and I think it’s the greatest driver pairing on and off the track.

“So we have no intention of replacing any of our two superstars.”

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During a recent episode of the Up To Speed podcast, former McLaren and Red Bull driver David Coulthard declared “I don’t think Lando is going anywhere”, as the topic of Verstappen to McLaren came up.

Former F1 presenter Will Buxton suggested that for Piastri, moving to Red Bull as the “definitive number one” to “rebuild” the team could be an option.

“Obviously, if one were to go away, Max is a huge talent,” Brown continued, “but I’m not anticipating that.”

If Brown were a betting man, then he would put his money on Verstappen to Mercedes.

It has been an ideal start to Formula 1’s new era for Mercedes, with every pole and grand prix win on offer thus far in 2026 wrapped up.

“Where might he go? If I had to bet, I’d say to Mercedes,” Brown concluded on Verstappen.

Verstappen sits ninth in the Drivers’ standings after three rounds, with 12 points scored.

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