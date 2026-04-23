Mike Krack says it’s up to Aston Martin to trust it as drivers when, or if, they say the car’s vibrations are too strong to continue.

This comes as Honda works closely with Aston Martin to improve its “countermeasures” ahead of Formula 1’s return to the track in Miami after a month-long break.

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Aston Martin‘s new partnership with engine supplier Honda has been blighted by a vibration issue that had team principal Adrian Newey telling the media in Australia, including PlanetF1.com, that the drivers risk “permanent nerve damage”.

He revealed Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll would have to limit their laps, the Spaniard revealing he could only cover 20 to 35 laps before “struggling a little bit to feel my hands and my feet”.

But ever the Matador, he made it clear that if he was in a position to fight for the win, he would push through, no matter the consequences.

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Alas, running near the back of the field in China, the vibrations were so severe he was forced to park the AMR26 before going on to record Aston Martin first finish of the F1 2026 championship one race later in Japan, where he was P18

Honda and Aston Martin have been working to resolve the issue, with Shintaro Orihara, Honda’s trackside general manager and chief engineer, saying they are working together to “enhance our countermeasures” ahead of Miami.

But as long as there is even a chance of the vibrations cuasing harm to the drivers, chief trackside officer Krack says the team will listen to the drivers when they voice their limits.

“It’s a complicated subject, because on the engineering side you want to have the right amount of information, the right data to judge,” he said in Japan.

“But you do not do these kind of measurements in the race.

“So you have to rely on what the drivers are saying.

“And in this case, it was a situation where he felt discomfort. And then you have to trust your driver.

“You cannot just say, you know, we don’t believe you, keep going.

“So I think it’s a matter of respect and trust. If your driver says ‘I cannot continue’, you to act accordingly.

“And we had this situation where it was in the situation of discomfort.

“I think Fernando was the first to say that if he fights for the win, he will go for it. I think we do not have to doubt that.

“But as I said in Shanghai, it was it was an easy decision to make.”

Aston Martin is one of only two teams who is yet to score a point this season, the other being Cadillac who hold down P10.

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