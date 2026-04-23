FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis has insisted that the F1 2026 rules are “fundamentally a good package” after the governing body announced a number of tweaks to the regulations.

It comes after Max Verstappen, the Red Bull driver and four-time world champion, warned that the rules are “fundamentally wrong” for F1 despite welcoming efforts to refine the 2026 regulations.

FIA: F1 2026 rules ‘fundamentally a good package’

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After a number of meetings between Formula 1 stakeholders over the course of April, the FIA announced a series of tweaks to the F1 2026 regulations on Monday.

The changes, which are set to come into effect from next weekend’s Miami Grand Prix, mostly relate to energy management and safety at race starts and in wet conditions.

Verstappen has been the most vocal critic of the new rules among the drivers, branding the regulations “anti-racing” during pre-season testing in February.

Go deeper: Reaction to the F1 2026 rule tweaks

Why F1’s 2026 rule vote chose evolution over revolution

Max Verstappen has a point about the latest F1 2026 rule changes

The Red Bull driver, who made his latest appearance at the Nordschleife last weekend ahead of his Nürburgring 24 Hours debut next month, has warned that his discontent with the current rules could force him to explore opportunities away from F1.

It is not uncommon for the FIA to make adjustments to a new set of regulations following sweeping changes to the rules.

After several teams were affected by porpoising in the first year of the ground-effect rules in 2022, the FIA introduced measures to minimise bouncing amid concerns over driver safety.

Further adjustments – including the raising of the floor edges and diffuser throat height – were made to cars ahead of the 2023 season to effectively render extreme porpoising a thing of the past.

Addressing efforts to finetune the 2026 regulations for the first time, Tombazis, who previously worked for the likes of McLaren and Ferrari before joining the FIA in 2018, insisted that the new rules remain a “fundamentally good package.”

In an interview produced by the FIA, Tombazis said: “I think it’s important to know that no one believed the patient, our sport, was in intensive care.

“There were clearly issues to be drawn, but we were not in intensive care.

“Maybe the patient needs to exercise a bit more and eat a couple of apples a day and improve and take some vitamins.

“That’s what we’ve been acting on. It’s an evolution, it’s not a revolution.

“We fundamentally believe we’ve got a good package and it’s normal to have to make adjustments as it happens.”

Tombazis’s comments come just days after Verstappen aired his belief that the F1 2026 rules remain fundamentally flawed despite attempts to finetune.

Appearing on stage at an event organised by broadcaster Viaplay, Verstappen said: “The fact that we’re talking [about changes] is already a step forward.

“The problem is simply that you can tweak these regulations a bit, but fundamentally something is wrong.

“Not everyone will admit that publicly, but it’s true.”

Verstappen went on to advocate a return to either V10 or V8 engines, last used in F1 in 2005 and 2013 respectively.

The 28-year-old added: “I’m just trying to adapt to it [the 2026 rules].

“Even though I’ll be retiring in a few years’ time, I do want it to remain a decent sport.

“Something has to change. In that case, I would choose to have the V10 or V8 engines brought back.”

As reported at the time by PlanetF1.com, the prospect of a return to V10 engines briefly resurfaced last year when the FIA established a working group to evaluate the possibility.

The idea gathered momentum after Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the president of the FIA, suggested that V10 engines with sustainable fuel should come into consideration for future F1 regulations.

In a statement provided to PlanetF1.com by the FIA on Monday, Ben Sulayem praised “the constructive and collaborative work” among F1’s stakeholders to refine the current rules.

He said: “I would like to praise everyone across the Formula 1 ecosystem – the FIA staff, teams, drivers and the Power Unit Manufacturers – for the constructive and collaborative work carried out in a very short space of time.

“While we have faced an unexpected gap in the calendar due to circumstances beyond the sport, all parties have remained fully committed to acting in the best interests of Formula One.

“More than ever, the drivers have been at the heart of these discussions, and I would like to thank them for their valuable input throughout this process.

“Safety and sporting fairness remain the FIA’s highest priorities.

“These changes have been introduced to address the issues identified in the opening events and to ensure the continued integrity and quality of the competition.

“We now look forward to the rest of what promises to be an exciting 2026 season.”

What are the latest F1 2026 rule changes? FIA statement in full

A number of refinements to the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship regulations were agreed today during an online meeting between the FIA, Team Principals, CEOs of Power Unit Manufacturers and FOM.

The final proposals presented during today’s meeting were the result of a series of consultations over the past few weeks between the FIA, technical representatives and extensive input from F1 drivers.

Discussions around potential adjustments were based on data gathered from the first three events of the 2026 season.

The 2026 regulations were developed and agreed in close partnership with the FIA, teams, OEMs, Power Unit Manufacturers, and FOM. Changes to the regulations were discussed against the backdrop of this collaboration.

The proposals agreed today were as follows and will be implemented from Miami apart from the race start changes that will be tested in Miami and adopted following feedback and analysis.

Qualifying – promoting performance

Adjustments to energy management parameters, including a reduction in maximum permitted recharge from 8MJ to 7MJ, aimed at reducing excessive harvesting and encouraging more consistent flat-out driving. This change targets a maximum super clip duration reduced to approximately 2-4 seconds per lap.

Peak super clip power increased to 350 kW, previously being 250kW, further reducing the time spent recharging, and reducing driver workload on energy management. This will also be applied in Race conditions.

The number of events where alternative lower energy limits may apply has been increased from 8 to 12 races, allowing greater adaptation to circuit characteristics.

Race – improved safety and consistency of performance

The maximum power available through the Boost in race conditions is now capped at +150 kW (or the car’s current power level at activation if higher) limiting sudden performance differentials.

MGU-K deployment is maintained at 350 kW in key acceleration zones (from corner exit to braking point, including overtaking zones) but will be limited to 250 kW in other parts of the lap.

These measures are designed to reduce excessive closing speeds while maintaining overtaking opportunities and overall performance characteristics.

Race starts – enhanced safety mechanisms

A new “low power start detection” system has been developed, capable of identifying cars with abnormally low acceleration shortly after clutch release.

In such cases, an automatic MGU-K deployment will be triggered to ensure a minimum level of acceleration and mitigate start-related risks without introducing any sporting advantage.

An associated visual warning system is being introduced, activating flashing lights (rear and lateral) on affected cars to alert following drivers.

A reset of the energy counter at the start of the formation lap has also been implemented to correct a previously identified system inconsistency.

Wet conditions – improving safety and visibility

Tyre blanket temperatures for intermediate tyres have been increased following driver feedback in order to improve initial grip and tyre performance in wet conditions.

Maximum ERS deployment will be reduced, limiting torque and improving car control in low-grip conditions.

The rear light systems have been simplified, with clearer and more consistent visual cues to improve visibility and reaction time for following drivers in poor conditions.

These final proposals will now be put before a FIA WMSC e-vote with a view to implementation before the Miami Grand Prix on May 3, except for the race starts proposals which will be tested and analysed during that weekend.

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