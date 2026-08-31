Valtteri Bottas gave credit to the theory that “dragging” Cadillac F1 issues, like the brake woes, were a main trigger behind the shock axing of Graeme Lowdon as team principal.

That being said, while Bottas admits “something needed to change,” he was not anticipating the response to be as severe as replacing the team boss. Bottas suggested that the American working culture also played a role in that announcement which surprised the world of Formula 1.

Valtteri Bottas reacts to Graeme Lowdon Cadillac F1 axe

F1 2026 newcomers Cadillac announced over the summer break that Lowdon had been replaced as team principal. It was not a mutual decision, according to CEO Dan Towriss.

Marcin Budkowski, the former Alpine F1 executive director, replaced Lowdon at the helm.

“He’s done a huge effort,” Bottas told PlanetF1.com and others of Lowdon at the Dutch Grand Prix, as F1 2026 resumed. “He’s dedicated everything. The last, I think, almost three years, to this project.

“He’s done a great job. Everything looks great. We are racing. Yes, we’ve had some issues, but I think that’s always expected.

“So a lot of respect for him, and I hope we can see him around, because he’s got so much knowledge about the sport, and he’s got his strengths that he can definitely give to the sport.”

Cadillac F1 arrived knowing that a catch-up mission would likely face the team against its established rivals.

But, after recent marked improvements for Aston Martin, Cadillac has again become cut adrift at the back of the pack.

“I think something needed to change,” Bottas admitted. “Some issues we’ve had have been just dragging along.

“But, I didn’t maybe quite expect such a big change. I was maybe expecting more stuff happening at the factory.

“But, we as drivers, we don’t see what needs to be changed sometimes when it comes to these things, because we’re obviously very focused on the driving, on the performance, giving our feedback. We are not the people who structure the team. That’s not our job.”

Bottas was asked if he was implying that issues like brakes were the main reason this change was made.

Cadillac arrived in Hungary with new parts which it hoped would eliminate its brake fire troubles. Yet, both Bottas and Sergio Perez suffered fresh setbacks on that front at the Hungaroring.

“Probably,” Bottas confirmed on that theory.

More on Cadillac from PlanetF1.com

Valtteri Bottas grilled on consequences of Cadillac team principal change

Inside Cadillac’s brake issues, shock leadership change and why Graeme Lowdon had to go

“I think also the American way can be a bit more reactive and sudden than the European way on leading the team.

“I don’t think they are afraid of changing people suddenly if they see that could be a good thing for the future.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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