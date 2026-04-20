Max Verstappen has welcomed FIA talks over potential refinements to the F1 2026 rules, but fears any changes will only be minor tweaks to regulations that are “fundamentally wrong.”

And the Red Bull driver has teased that he will “be retiring in a few years’ time” amid concerns that he could take a sabbatical as soon as 2027.

Max Verstappen hints he will stay in Formula 1 beyond F1 2026

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Verstappen has been a vocal critic of the new regulations for the F1 2026 season, memorably likening the new-look Formula 1 to “Formula E on steroids” during pre-season testing in February.

The four-time world champion, who is officially contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028, warned at the recent Japanese Grand Prix that his unhappiness with the current rules could ultimately drive him away from the sport.

The Suzuka weekend coincided with a terrifying accident for Haas driver Oliver Bearman, with the FIA acknowledging that the significantly increased closing speeds of the F1 2026 cars had been a contributing factor in the crash.

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The FIA is holding a series of talks over the course of the extended April break with a view to making refinements to the new rules.

The governing body chaired an initial meeting with ‘technical experts’ representing teams and power unit manufacturers on April 9 before a follow-up meeting was held on April 16.

A further ‘high-level meeting with representation from all stakeholders’ will be held today (Monday) ahead of the resumption of the F1 2026 campaign in Miami on May 3.

Verstappen has welcomed the talks over improvements to the new regulations, but maintains that the sport’s current direction is “fundamentally wrong.”

And he appeared to drop a hint over his own future by claiming that he is still some years away from retirement.

Appearing at an event organised by Viaplay, Verstappen said: “The fact that we’re talking is already a step forward.

“The problem is simply that you can tweak these regulations a bit, but fundamentally something is wrong. Not everyone will admit that publicly, but it’s true.

He added: “I’m just trying to adapt to it. Even though I’ll be retiring in a few years’ time, I do want it to remain a decent sport.

“Something has to change. In that case, I would choose to have the V10 or V8 engines brought back.”

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com following the first meeting with technical experts on April 9, the FIA reported “constructive dialogue on difficult topics especially when considering the competitive nature of the stakeholders.”

The governing body added that “there was a commitment to making tweaks to some aspects of the regulations in the area of energy management.”

Competitors and spectators have been left frustrated by the impact of the F1 2026 regulations on qualifying, which sees drivers forced to employ lift and coast – a technique normally reserved for fuel saving – over a push lap to help charge the battery.

Bearman’s accident at Suzuka also appeared to bring into light the hazards of energy management in racing situations, which creates massive speed differentials between cars deploying energy and others harvesting.

Speaking after Bearman’s crash, Williams driver Carlos Sainz, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, warned that potential changes to the F1 2026 rules must go beyond qualifying.

Verstappen, meanwhile, said that accidents such as Bearman’s are inevitable given the so-called ‘mushroom mode’ – a reference to the video game Mario Kart – that comes into effect when drivers deploy energy.

He said of Bearman’s crash: “It’s what you get with these things.

“One guy is completely stuck with no power, basically, and then the other one uses the mushroom mode.

“It can be 50-60 kilometres difference. Really big.”

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