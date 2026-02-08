On the track, it was a case of victory no matter what for Michael Schumacher, says Max Verstappen, who feels he shares the F1 icon’s complete focus behind the wheel.

Off the track meanwhile, Schumacher also made sure to take very good care of his family, home life something which Verstappen also cherishes. And it is for this reason that Verstappen is not interested in targeting Schumacher’s joint record of seven World Championship wins, despite already being on four.

Max Verstappen can see Michael Schumacher parallels

For Verstappen, his personal connection to Schumacher came through family.

“Because my father Jos was Schumacher’s teammate at Benetton in 1994, the families knew each other for many years afterwards,” Verstappen told the respected Swiss publication Blick.

“We even spent a few holidays together. I knew him as Uncle Michael.”

Since his younger years, Verstappen has gone on to let his on-track achievements do the talking, when it comes to those Schumacher connections.

Verstappen was therefore asked whether he sees any parallels between himself and Schumacher.

Both drivers to have defined a generation, Verstappen has already won 71 grands prix as a Red Bull driver. 72 of Schumacher’s 91 career wins came with Ferrari.

“Yes, on the track and in my private life,” Verstappen confirmed.

One driver, that being Lewis Hamilton, has successfully matched Schumacher’s record tally of seven World Championship wins.

But, Verstappen has little interest in sticking around trying to be the next.

Hamilton turned 41 ahead of the F1 2026 campaign, while Schumacher was also in his 40s when he made his second and final retirement from Formula 1.

Verstappen has consistently stated that he does not wish to still be competing in Formula 1 at that age. In addition to racing ambitions outside of F1, Verstappen also puts family time front and centre as a life priority.

“He was a driver who worked tirelessly and gave his all,” said Verstappen of Schumacher. “For him, only victory counted, no matter how it was achieved. On the track, he was completely focused, just like me.

“But at home, he took care of his family and gave them the attention they deserved.

“After more than 230 races, my goal is definitely not to chase seven World Championship titles.

“For me, there is nothing more important than my family and my children. They are the motivation that you can only get within your own four walls.”

Verstappen’s long-time partner Kelly Piquet gave birth to their daughter, Lily, in May 2025. Verstappen is also the stepfather to Piquet’s daughter, Penelope.

