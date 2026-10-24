Max Verstappen agrees with Charles Leclerc that suggestions the Red Bull driver would’ve won the Singapore Grand Prix by a bigger margin over Leclerc had he been driving the Ferrari are “nonsense”.

Verstappen took pole position at the Marina Bay circuit, where he was 0.05s faster than Leclerc, and went on to win the Grand Prix by seven seconds from the Monegasque driver.

Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc dismiss Ferrari pace debate

Isack Hadjar has since claimed that, had his Red Bull teammate been driving the Ferrari, his advantage would’ve been bigger.

“I think if you put Max in the Ferrari, he would have won the race with more margin. That’s my opinion. In Singapore, I think [Ferrari] was the fastest car,” Hadjar said.

Leclerc scoffed at his comment, suggesting it was “nonsense to start saying these kind of things.”

He added: “I mean, Isack has no idea what kind of car we drive, and I have no idea what kind of car he drives.”

Lewis Hamilton simply said that he and Hadjar had “different opinions” on the matter.

Asked about his teammate’s comment when he spoke with the media at the Circuit of the Americas, Verstappen said too much was being made of Hadjar’s comments.

“Yeah, I don’t know,” Verstappen said. “Fun debate.

“I mean, we’re stressing about something that doesn’t matter, right?

“He said it, but okay well, let him say that, right? I mean, you shouldn’t always then need to put it forward to the other driver or the other team, like whatever.

“Like, you’re constantly trying to agitate people with it instead of just letting it be. That’s what I normally do.

“I’m like, whatever. Life goes on. Tomorrow is another day.”

Asked whether he agreed that Ferrari was quicker, he replied: “They were very fast.”

But quizzed on whether it was a “special” lap to beat the Scuderia in qualifying, the four-time world champion agreed with Leclerc that the debate is “nonsense”.

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“It was a good qualifying lap,” he said. “I’m never going to say that it’s anything special because it can always be better.

“But yeah, I felt good. I felt good with my car.

“It’s impossible for me to know or say how good a Ferrari is because I’ve not driven that car.

“That’s why these debates are just nonsense.”

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