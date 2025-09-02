Alex Dunne will take part in the opening practice session for McLaren at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

It marks the second Friday appearance of the season for Dunne, who impressed on debut at the Red Bull Ring in June.

Alex Dunne set for Monza outing

Taking to social media, McLaren has revealed Dunne will receive another opportunity this weekend.

“I’m super excited to be back for my second FP1 with McLaren in Monza this weekend,” Dunne said.

“My first one in Austria was an extremely special day for me, but I think to do it again in Monza, which is a track that’s so historic and prestigious, is definitely going to put a very big smile on my face.

“Really looking forward to it. Hopefully, I can build and improve on what was already a strong outing in Austria, and help Lando and Oscar as much as possible going into their weekend.”

While McLaren has not formally announced which driver Dunne will replace, PlanetF1.com understands he will substitute for championship leader Oscar Piastri.

Teams are obliged to field a rookie driver in two practice sessions per car during the season.

McLaren ticked off the first of those with Dunne, a Formula 2 race winner, who stepped into Lando Norris’ car in Austria.

He ended that hour-long session fourth fastest, within a tenth of a second of Oscar Piastri, in what was the Irishman’s first F1 weekend appearance.

Having led the Formula 2 championship earlier this season, the teenager slipped to fifth following the most recent round in Hungary.

With F2 back in action in Monza, it will see Dunne on double-duty in what is the fourth-last round of the campaign for the F1 feeder series.

This weekend’s Italian Grand Prix also marks an end to F1’s European leg, before it heads to Azerbaijan, then Singapore, and the Americas, before rounding out the year in the Middle East.

