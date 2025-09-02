Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton has confirmed the launch of Lewis Hamilton Ventures to manage his career and business activities.

It comes as the seven-time World Champion prepares to make his first appearance at Monza as a Ferrari driver at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton Ventures launched ahead of Italian Grand Prix

Hamilton, who turned 40 in January, has had an underwhelming start to his Ferrari career following his high-profile move from Mercedes last winter.

The British driver is yet to score a podium finish for his new team and suffered his first retirement of the F1 2025 season at last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, where he crashed out at the banked Turn 3.

This weekend’s Italian Grand Prix will mark Hamilton’s first appearance for Ferrari at Monza, a circuit where he has won on five previous occasions.

In a statement posted to social media on Tuesday, Hamilton announced that his Project 44 organisation has been rebranded as Lewis Hamilton Ventures.

He said: “I’m proud to introduce you all to LEWIS HAMILTON VENTURES, the organisation (previously known as Project 44) that houses and manages all aspects of my career and business ventures.

“While my main focus is racing, this dedicated team support me in delivering results and overseeing all the activity off the track.

“We have been growing over the last 18 months and this re-launch really highlights our commitment to excellence, growth and learning.

“I’m thrilled with the team I’ve put together.

“Their focus and commitment deeply inspire me and I look forward to seeing what more we can achieve together.”

Hamilton enters Ferrari’s home race with a five-place grid penalty hanging over him following a pre-race infringement at Zandvoort last Sunday.

The Ferrari man failed to slow sufficiently for double yellow flags in place at the end of the lap and the pit-entry road during the reconnaissance laps, introduced as a safety precaution due to the nature of the circuit.

Hamilton trails team-mate Charles Leclerc by 42 points with nine races of the F1 2025 season.

Leclerc also crashed out of the Dutch Grand Prix following a collision with Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli, marking Ferrari’s first double retirement of the campaign.

Hamilton and Leclerc were previously both disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix in March.

