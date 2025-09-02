Tuesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Lewis Hamilton issuing a statement ahead of the Italian Grand Prix as Ferrari debuts an F1 2026-style innovation.

With Williams’ plans for F1 2026 also falling into place, and more details from Carlos Sainz’s clash with Liam Lawson at Zandvoort, here’s today’s roundup…

Lewis Hamilton Ventures launched ahead of Italian Grand Prix

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton has confirmed the launch of Lewis Hamilton Ventures to manage his career and business activities.

It comes as the seven-time World Champion prepares to make his first appearance at Monza as a Ferrari driver at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

Hamilton arrives at Monza with a five-place grid penalty hanging over him after a safety breach in the Netherlands last weekend.

Ferrari trials F1 2026-style moveable front wing in Pirelli test

Ferrari trialled a DRS-style front wing in a recent Pirelli tyre test in Hungary ahead of the new F1 2026 regulations, it has emerged.

Active aerodynamics will be introduced next season, allowing cars to switch from low to high-downforce configuration when out on track.

Ferrari ran a DRS-style mechanism on its front wing in Budapest to aid Pirelli’s understanding of next year’s rules.

Williams confirms New Era as F1 2026 apparel partner in ‘groundbreaking’ deal

Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon will sport New Era team kit in F1 2026 after Williams confirmed the US brand as its new apparel supplier.

It comes ahead of the conclusion of the team’s existing deal with Puma at the end of the F1 2025 campaign.

Puma became Williams’ team kit partner at the start of last season.

Liam Lawson takes exception to Carlos Sainz ‘thumbs up’ after Dutch GP clash

Untelevised team radio footage from the Dutch Grand Prix has revealed the moment Liam Lawson took exception to Carlos Sainz sarcastically giving him the thumbs up after their clash at Turn 1.

It comes after the Williams driver described his 10-second penalty for causing a collision as a “complete joke.”

As well as an in-race punishment, Sainz had two penalty points added to his superlicence.

Patrese: Adrian Newey fears Aston Martin ‘won’t be ready’ for F1 2026 title fight

Adrian Newey believes Aston Martin “won’t be ready” to fight for the F1 2026 title despite the opportunity presented by the new regulations next season.

That is the claim of Riccardo Patrese, the former Williams driver, who says Newey was keen to downplay expectations for F1 2026 when the pair spoke at this summer’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Newey is currently working on Aston Martin’s first car – expected to be named the AMR26 – for the sport’s new regulations.

