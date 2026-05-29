McLaren reserve driver, Leonardo Fornaroli, has been back on track in the team’s 2023 challenger, the MCL60, clocking laps at the Circuit of The Americas.

The highly-rated youngster turn 77 laps of COTA over the course of two days, taking part in his third testing of a previous car [TPC] outing as he gathers Formula 1 experience for the future.

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The young Italian is the latest in a select group of drivers to win the Formula 3/GP3 and Formula 2/GP2 titles back-to-back, with George Russell, Charles Leclerc, Oscar Piastri and Gabriel Bortoleto all having achieved the same feat.

As was also the case with current McLaren driver Piastri, 21-year-old Fornaroli was not able to land a Formula 1 seat at the first attempt in 2026, despite clear success at junior level.

Former Invicta Racing boss, James Robinson, recently described Fornaroli to PlanetF1.com as a “hidden gem”, whom he would like to see make the jump up to Formula 1 in 2027.

With more data gathered behind the scenes at McLaren, the Italian has continued his learning in a Formula 1 environment alongside undertaking reserve driver duties at the team to have won back-to-back Constructors’ titles.

“It’s always amazing to drive an F1 car,” he said after the test.

“I’m grateful to McLaren for giving me another opportunity to get behind the wheel of the MCL60.

“I’m getting more comfortable with the car and also the team. The run plan was a step up from my last test in Silverstone.

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“We got to do some practice starts, which continued to give me a better understanding of what it takes to drive an F1 car in a session. Everyone in the DDP [Driver Development Programme] continues to support and push me with these tests as I continue my development.

“This was my first time driving around COTA. I really enjoyed it, and I am already looking forward to my next opportunity in an F1 car.

“Until then, I’ll be supporting the F1 team in the Simulator for the Monaco GP.”

Lando Norris became McLaren’s first Monaco Grand Prix winner in 17 years last season, with home hero Leclerc following behind in second.

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