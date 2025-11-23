The true drama came after the chequered flag at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, in what could prove a crucial twist in the title race.

Both McLarens drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, were disqualified, while Max Verstappen took maximum points. All parties at McLaren have responded, so it is time to bring you up to speed with all of that, plus the other key talking points from race day in Las Vegas.

FIA confirms McLaren Las Vegas GP disqualification

Norris had originally claimed second and Piastri fourth at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, a race won by Verstappen.

However, it was announced post-race that both McLaren drivers had been disqualified due to excessive plank wear on their respective MCL39 car.

Lando Norris responds to Las Vegas GP DSQ

Despite Verstappen’s victory, Norris, it seemed, was set to place one hand on the Drivers’ Championship trophy as he nursed his McLaren, in fuel-saving mode, to second.

But, Verstappen received an unexpected, major boost to his hopes via the double McLaren DSQ. Norris branded his disqualification “frustrating.”

Oscar Piastri reacts to Las Vegas disqualification

The updated title picture sees Norris still 24 points clear out front with two rounds to go, but now, that is the gap to both Piastri and Verstappen.

Piastri, while understandably disappointed with his disqualification, put out the “reset” call with critical visits to Qatar and Abu Dhabi to come, “both tracks that we’ve been strong at previously.”

McLaren issues apology to Norris and Piastri

The FIA found both McLaren cars to have fallen below the 9 millimeter skid plank width requirement during post-race checks.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella assured that it was an accidental breach, and apologised to both drivers.

Lewis Hamilton rues ‘worst season ever’

Another driver to benefit from McLaren’s misfortune was Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton. He went from P19 on the grid to tenth at the chequered flag. That became eighth when the disqualification of both McLaren drivers was rubber-stamped.

However, Hamilton certainly was not in good spirits after his recovery drive. In fact, he called this his “worst season ever” in Formula 1.

