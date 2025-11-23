Oscar Piastri has reacted to his disqualification from the Las Vegas Grand Prix, calling it “unfortunate” and “disappointing”.

Both McLaren drivers were found to have had excessive skid plank wear underneath their cars after the chequered flag in Las Vegas, meaning both Piastri and Lando Norris’ results were scrubbed from the record.

Oscar Piastri: ‘We didn’t get it right this time’

Due to how the race panned out, the disqualification for both McLaren drivers actually had a positive impact on Piastri’s remaining title chances this season.

Given Norris took second place and Piastri finished fourth on Saturday night, Norris’ lead over the Australian had been set to increase by six points, leaving Piastri 30 behind his teammate heading into the final two rounds.

However, because both McLaren drivers were disqualified, this left the gap between them at 24 points with 58 left to race for this season.

The biggest difference in the title race, however, is the now-looming threat of Max Verstappen, whose race victory in Las Vegas moved him level on points with Piastri in the 2025 season.

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella issued an apology to both drivers after their skid plank wear during the race was found to be too high, with the measurement points on Piastri’s car discovered to be 0.04mm and 0.26mm below the 9mm minimum respectively.

“During the race, both cars experienced unexpected, high levels of porpoising not seen in the practice sessions, which led to excessive contact with the ground,” Stella explained.

“We apologise to Lando and Oscar for the loss of points today, at a critical time in their Championship campaigns after two strong performances from them all weekend.”

The Australian said, though, that he is looking to regroup after a point-less outcome for the team at the weekend.

“Disappointing to come away from this weekend with no points after an unfortunate disqualification due to skid wear,” Piastri said.

“With how close the grid is, we’re always looking at where we can gain performance, and we didn’t get it right this time.

“We now need to reset, refocus and push to get the best points possible in the final two rounds, both tracks that we’ve been strong at previously.”

Las Vegas was the first of the final triple-header of the season, with Formula 1 heading to Lusail for the Qatar Grand Prix next weekend.

