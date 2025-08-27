McLaren has announced that finance giant Mastercard will be its new official naming partner from 2026 onwards.

The team’s official name will switch to ‘McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team’ from next season, in what has been described by CEO Zak Brown as the “perfect launch pad” for the Woking-based outfit into the sport’s new era.

McLaren announces Mastercard as new ‘official naming partner’

Mastercard was already listed as a McLaren sponsor this season, with the company’s logo having featured on team shirts and the car itself.

This partnership takes that collaboration to the next level, with the team revealing a new ‘Team Priceless’ initiative that will look to put fans at the forefront of any activations between the two next season.

Brown said upon the announcement: “There is no one more important to us than our awesome fans, so I could not be more delighted to enter this next chapter in our partnership with Mastercard with a promise to our Papaya Family around the world: that we will continue to put our fans first, bring them even closer to the team, and offer incredible experiences.

“Mastercard is a fantastic partner who shares our passion and values, so to have them on board as naming partner will offer us the perfect launch pad to keep pushing on and off track – and I cannot wait to see Team Priceless come to life in 2026.”

More on McLaren and the F1 2025 season

👉 ‘Papaya rules’ explained: What is McLaren instructing its drivers with this phrase?

👉 Concorde Agreement explained: What it means, who signs it and why it’s vital for Formula 1

Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer for Mastercard, added: “Our partnership has been grounded in putting fans in pole position since day one, and becoming the Official Naming Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team takes that commitment to the next level.

“McLaren Racing represents the pinnacle of innovation, precision, and performance, values that mirror our own as we push boundaries and deliver winning experiences.

“Collaborations like Team Priceless reflect those values and give fans plenty to look forward to for this season and many more.”

Read next: Toto Wolff’s first response as Valtteri Bottas F1 return confirmed