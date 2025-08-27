Toto Wolff has spoken in support of Valtteri Bottas as he gets set to return to the Formula 1 grid next season with Cadillac.

Bottas was announced as part of the inaugural line-up for the American marque from next season, along with Sergio Perez, as both drivers get set to rejoin the grid after a year on the sidelines.

Wolff: Valtteri Bottas ‘still has so much to offer’ in Formula 1

After being unable to secure a race seat for the 2025 season, Bottas returned to Mercedes in a reserve capacity as he offers valuable feedback on the team’s current car, alongside offering support to the team’s teenage rookie, Kimi Antonelli, in his first season in Formula 1.

Wolff has spoken before about his desire to see the Finn make a permanent return to Formula 1, having been thought to have been in talks with both Cadillac and Alpine over a 2026 drive.

With his future now confirmed, Wolff was praised by Cadillac team boss Graeme Lowdon for Mercedes‘ handling of the move, and the Silver Arrows’ CEO spoke in support of seeing Bottas back in the field next season.

“It is great to see Valtteri regain his place on the F1 grid for next year,” Wolff said.

“He still has so much to offer as a racing driver and deserves to be lining up in Melbourne for the 2026 season.

“We will of course be sad to see him go. He has played an important role in our team and his contribution as our third driver this year has been exemplary.

“For now, we will continue that work until the end of the year before wishing him well for next year and beyond.”

For Bottas himself, he admitted the remaining commitments he has to Mercedes may limit the work he is able to conduct with his new team before next season starts.

When it comes to the main aspects of the 2026 campaign, however, he will be able to have the input he needs ahead of his team switch.

“The work starts now,” Bottas told media including PlanetF1.com.

“I am still contracted by Mercedes, and still will be there at every race weekend as a reserve, so that’s obviously limiting the calendar days that I have available.

“I don’t want to go into details [of] how, when, where [I will be available], but obviously will be involved with the team when it comes to the key decisions that need to be made before the first test.”

