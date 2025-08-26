Tuesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Cadillac F1 “officially shutting down” rumours of a move for former Red Bull boss Christian Horner as the team confirms Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez for F1 2026.

Let’s fly through the day’s main F1 headlines at the speed of light…

Cadillac F1: ‘No plans’ to talk to Christian Horner

Dan Towriss, the chief executive of the new Cadillac F1 outfit, has “officially shut down” rumours that the team could make a move for former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

Horner was sacked by Red Bull after more than 20 years in charge following last month’s British Grand Prix.

The 51-year-old’s return to the paddock is widely regarded as a matter of when, not if, most likely in team-ownership-style role.

Cadillac F1 confirm Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez for F1 2026 season

As revealed by PlanetF1.com, Cadillac F1 has confirmed that Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will drive for the team in the F1 2026 season.

PlanetF1.com revealed on August 12 that former Red Bull driver Perez had struck an agreement to join the American team.

We revealed on August 20 that Bottas had also agreed on a deal.

Valtteri Bottas sees good signs at Cadillac F1

Valtteri Bottas says he sees “the same hunger and professionalism” in the Cadillac F1 project that he detected at his previous teams.

Bottas has secured a return to grid for the F1 2026 season less than a yar after his final appearance for the Sauber team.

The Finn claimed 10 race victories in a five-year spell with Mercedes between 2017 and 2021.

Sergio Perez aiming to build Cadillac F1 into ‘real contender’

Sergio Perez is hoping to build the Cadillac F1 team into a “real contender” from the F1 2026 season.

And he has branded the American outfit “the team of the Americas” ahead of its debut campaign.

Perez’s Cadillac F1 deal sees him secure a swift return to F1 after vacating his Red Bull seat at the end of last season.

Alex Brundle makes case for US driver after Cadillac F1 announcement

Alex Brundle has admitted he would “love to see” a young talent or an American “star” race for the Cadillac F1 team.

Yet he believes the team “will benefit from known quantities” in the shape of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.

Perez and Bottas have a combined total of 527 F1 starts having made their respective debuts in 2011 and 2013 respectively.

