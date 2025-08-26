Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas confirmed as first Cadillac F1 line-up

Cadillac F1 has reached a major milestone in its Formula 1 journey by confirming its first driver line-up.

It is now official that Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will join forces as Cadillac F1 2026 drivers, a choice which gives Cadillac grand prix-winning experience on both sides of the garage.

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas signed by Cadillac F1

PlanetF1.com exclusively revealed earlier this month that former Red Bull racer Sergio Perez had reached an agreement to return to the grid.

Having departed Red Bull at the end of a challenging 2024 campaign, Perez had previously been linked with a move to Alpine, but the new F1 2026 entrant, Cadillac F1, will be the team with which he makes his F1 comeback.

He will be partnered by fellow veteran Valtteri Bottas, who has spent F1 2025 as Mercedes reserve having lost his Sauber seat at the end of 2024.

How F1 2026 is shaping up

The partnership of Perez and Bottas means Cadillac F1 has a total of 16 grand prix wins in its first ever line-up, 10 for Bottas and six for Perez.

Cadillac F1 team principal Graeme Lowdon said: “Signing two very experienced racers like Bottas and Checo is a bold signal of intent.

“They’ve seen it all and they know what it takes to succeed in Formula 1. But more importantly, they understand what it means to help build a team.

“Their leadership, feedback, race-hardened instincts and of course their speed will be invaluable as we bring this team to life.

“A big thank you to the team at Mercedes for their co-operation and understanding.”

Cadillac F1 CEO Dan Towriss said: “Bottas and Checo bring the perfect balance of talent, maturity, and drive.

“They’re not just accomplished racers, they’re builders, collaborators, and professionals who will help define what the Cadillac Formula 1 Team stands for.

“This moment marks more than just a line-up announcement. It’s the beginning of a bold new chapter in American motorsport.”

“Our new drivers are a welcome addition to the Cadillac racing family — each brings a depth of experience, and an unwavering passion to win,” General Motors president Mark Reuss added.

“Together, we’re building the foundation for American motorsports that will be an extraordinary legacy for Cadillac, GM and the sport.”

Cadillac F1 are yet to confirm the contract lengths for Perez and Bottas, simply stating that they will “lead the team into its debut season in Formula 1 in 2026”.

