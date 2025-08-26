Revealed: Valtteri Bottas’s first words after Cadillac F1 2026 move confirmed

Valtteri Bottas has revealed why he has chosen to return to the F1 grid with Cadillac as one of the American team’s foundation drivers.

Bottas will join Sergio Perez in the most experienced driver pairing to ever line up for an all-new team in F1.

Valtteri Bottas described Cadillac F1 as not ‘just a racing project’

Bottas took to social media to announce his new deal, in his own inimitable style, ahead of confirmation being made public, with an image of him riding a surfboard while carrying an American flag.

Bottas had long been linked with a return to the grid courtesy of his extensive experience not only in F1, but among front-running teams.

He was a key part of Mercedes’ dominance from 2017 until 2021, helping the squad win the Constructors’ Championship in each of those seasons. He claimed 10 wins for himself during that period.

A switch to Sauber for 2022 was intended to see the Finn help lead the team’s march towards the front, but was overlooked in favour of Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto for F1 2025.

Left on the sidelines, Bottas has worked as reserve driver for Mercedes while making no secret of his desire to return.

He was linked with a possible move to Alpine for a time as discussions with Cadillac have taken place over several months with an agreement only reached recently.

“From the moment I began speaking with the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, I felt something different – something ambitious but also grounded,” said Bottas.

“This isn’t just a racing project; it’s a long-term vision. It’s not every day that you get a chance to be part of something being built from the ground up and helping shape it into something that truly belongs on the F1 grid.”

“I’ve had the honour of working with some of the best teams in the world, and I can already see the same professionalism and hunger here. This is an iconic brand with a big legacy in American motorsport, and to be a part of the story as it enters the world stage of F1 is incredibly special for me.

“I’m looking forward to representing the American spirit of racing on the greatest circuits in the world. I’d also like to thank Mercedes for their unwavering support and sportsmanship in facilitating such an exciting step.”

Cadillac team owner, Dan Towriss, described Bottas and Perez as “the perfect balance of talent, maturity, and drive,” ahead of his squad’s inaugural season.

While General Motors is developing its own Cadillac-branded power unit from 2029, the F1 operation will initially use a Ferrari customer supply in the interim.

Bottas raced with Ferrari power during his time with Sauber, albeit under the current regulations rather than the radically different rules set to be introduced for F1 2026.

No details over the duration of either Bottas’ or Perez’s contracts have been offered beyond the fact that the pair will “lead the team into its debut season.”

With Cadillac now confirmed, and Mercedes poised to lock in George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, it leaves only the Red Bull and Racing Bulls seats unaccounted for, as well as the Alpine drive currently occupied by Franco Colapinto.