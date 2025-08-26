Sergio Perez sets one clear Cadillac F1 target after F1 2026 return announced

Sergio Perez said he is looking to help Cadillac reach the front of the Formula 1 field, after his move to the team was confirmed.

Perez was announced to be returning to the Formula 1 grid in 2026 alongside another returnee in Valtteri Bottas, who will move from his Mercedes reserve role to take up the drive.

Sergio Perez describes ‘honour’ of joining ‘team of the Americas’ in Cadillac

After leaving Red Bull at the end of 2024, Perez made no secret of his desire to return to the Formula 1 grid, with conversations with Cadillac progressing to a contract that will see him make a comeback in 2026.

Alongside Bottas, Cadillac will immediately have one of the most experienced combined driver line-ups on the grid, and from early on, the Mexican driver saw what made the team an attractive prospect to drive for next season.

“Joining the Cadillac Formula 1 Team is an incredibly exciting new chapter in my career,” Perez said.

“From our first conversations, I could sense the passion and determination behind this project.

“It’s an honour to be part of a building a team that can develop together so that, in time, we will fight at the very front.

“Cadillac is a legendary name in American motorsport, and to help bring such a fantastic company to Formula 1 is a huge responsibility, one I’m confident of taking on.

“I’m proud to be part of such an ambitious and meaningful project from the very beginning.

“I’m really pleased to be part of such a dynamic line-up, and together I believe we can help shape this team into a real contender, the team of the Americas. We’re counting on support from across the continent – and we want to make everyone proud.”

TWG Motorsports and Cadillac F1 chief executive, Dan Towriss, spoke of what both new drivers will bring to the team next season, as the American marque makes its debut on the Formula 1 grid.

“Bottas and Checo bring the perfect balance of talent, maturity, and drive,” Towriss said.

“They’re not just accomplished racers, they’re builders, collaborators, and professionals who will help define what the Cadillac Formula 1 Team stands for.

“This moment marks more than just a lineup announcement. It’s the beginning of a bold new chapter in American motorsport.”

