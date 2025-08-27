Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle says the new Cadillac F1 team has a “great driver lineup” for its debut season following the confirmation of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez for F1 2026.

And he believes the experienced pairing will prove a bonus next season when the team’s resources are likely to be “heavily stretched.”

Martin Brundle responds as Cadillac F1 confirms Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez

Cadillac F1 announced on Tuesday that Bottas and Perez will race for the team when the American outfit arrives on the grid next season.

Bottas, the 1o-time grand prix winner who currently serves as Mercedes’ reserve driver, will return to the grid after losing his seat with Sauber at the end of 2024.

Perez, the most successful Mexican driver in F1 history with six victories to his name, will also embark upon a Formula 1 comeback after vacating his Red Bull seat at the conclusion of last season.

Cadillac F1 overlooked less-experienced options for its debut campaign, with Perez and Bottas having made 527 starts between them since their respective debuts in 2011 and 2013.

Cadillac F1 team: The F1 2026 countdown is on

👉 Four reasons why GM’s huge F1 arrival makes so much sense

👉 Six classic US mistakes Cadillac should learn from

Brundle believes Cadillac has made a smart choice by opting for an experienced driver lineup, arguing that Cadillac can’t afford to take the risk of employing a rookie driver in its debut season, which coincides with the introduction of Formula 1’s new rules.

Writing on social media, Brundle said: “That’s a great driver lineup.

“The team needs experience and direction in year one and can’t afford to have rookies damaging cars when all the resources will be heavily stretched.

“They’ll probably have to park their early frustrations as the team gets up and running, especially with such a dramatic regulation reset.”

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com on Tuesday, Bottas said: “From the moment I began speaking with the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, I felt something different – something ambitious but also grounded.

“This isn’t just a racing project; it’s a long-term vision.

“It’s not every day that you get a chance to be part of something being built from the ground up and helping shape it into something that truly belongs on the F1 grid.

“I’ve had the honour of working with some of the best teams in the world and I can already see the same professionalism and hunger here.

“This is an iconic brand with a big legacy in American motorsport and to be a part of the story as it enters the world stage of F1 is incredibly special for me.

“I’m looking forward to representing the American spirit of racing on the greatest circuits in the world.

“I’d also like to thank Mercedes for their unwavering support and sportsmanship in facilitating such an exciting step.”

Perez added: “Joining the Cadillac Formula 1 Team is an incredibly exciting new chapter in my career.

“From our first conversations, I could sense the passion and determination behind this project.

“It’s an honour to be part of a building a team that can develop together so that, in time, we will fight at the very front.

“Cadillac is a legendary name in American motorsport and to help bring such a fantastic company to Formula 1 is a huge responsibility, one I’m confident of taking on.

“I’m proud to be part of such an ambitious and meaningful project from the very beginning.

“I’m really pleased to be part of such a dynamic line-up and together I believe we can help shape this team into a real contender, the team of the Americas.

“We’re counting on support from across the continent – and we want to make everyone proud.”

Read next: Why Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas make sense for Cadillac’s first driver line-up