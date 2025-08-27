New Cadillac recruit Valtteri Bottas has offered an insight into how discussions that prompted him to sign with the team unfolded.

Bottas was announced alongside Sergio Perez as one of the burgeoning team’s foundation drivers on Tuesday.

Valtteri Bottas began speaking with Cadillac in 2023

Both Bottas and Perez had been linked with the squad, with PlanetF1.com revealing that the Mexican driver had reached an agreement.

Sources confirmed that Bottas was also ready to put pen to paper just days before the announcement was made public.

The Tuesday announcement was therefore largely a formality with the experienced duo proving front-runners for the drives since Cadillac was finally granted its place on the F1 grid.

That was only confirmed in March, following a protracted assessment process that saw the United States Department of Justice take an interest amid antitrust concerns.

Cadillac was first approved as an entrant in February 2024, having submitted an application under the Andretti Global banner.

While it should have been rubber-stamped onto the grid at that point, Formula One Management attempted to reject the entry.

It’s believed that stance ultimately cost Greg Maffei his job as Liberty Media’s CEO as a means of appeasing the DOJ. Publicly, that saw the operation name change from Andretti to Cadillac; however, aside from the sticker above the door, the project remained unchanged, with Dan Towriss continuing to finance the operation.

While that saga was unfolding, Bottas has admitted that he was already in contract with Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon.

“The first talks we have with Graeme about this opportunity was about two years ago,” the Finn told selected media, including PlanetF1.com, shortly after being confirmed with the squad.

“He’s always kept me in touch on how things are going and progressing. Then, early on this year, it was clear for me that this is what I want.

“I want to be part of this great brand, this, let’s say, start-up Formula 1 team – but with great structure and big goals.

“I’m here to give everything I have to the team with Checo [Perez]. We can definitely guide to the right direction.”

Bottas has spent the F1 2025 season as Mercedes’ reserve driver after losing his seat at Sauber.

He’d joined the Swiss squad following a five-year stint at Mercedes, which netted him 10 wins and helped the team achieve the Constructors’ Championship in each season he was there.

That move was done with the intent to help lead it towards the front of the grid, though following its acquisition by Audi he found himself out in the cold.

However, his experience, alongside that of Perez, is considered a significant asset at Cadillac.

Read more on Cadillac’s F1 entry

👉 Why Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas make sense for Cadillac’s first driver line-up

👉 Cadillac make clear Christian Horner statement after F1 2026 driver announcement

“We will talk a lot about experience,” Lowdon said when introducing Bottas and Perez to the press. “But I should stress as well; these guys are quick. They’re not hired just for the number of grands prix that they’ve entered. That experience is important, but these are two very, very quick race drivers.”

Cadillac’s driver pairing will boast 16 wins between them, a tally that they concede is unlikely to be added to in the near future.

“Of course we’re realistic,” Bottas insisted. “It’s going to be a mountain of work to do, and it’s going to be probably a difficult start because it is Formula 1.

“But we’re not there to stay at the back. We don’t want to finish last. And I believe with this structure, with this group, these people, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be able to get, relatively quickly, on the pace.”

Cadillac will join the F1 grid for the 2026 season, its arrival coinciding with the introduction of significant new chassis and power unit regulations.

Until then, Bottas remains reserve driver at Mercedes, a role that will see him attend all 10 remaining races in F1 2025 in support of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

Read next: Alex Palou to Red Bull clarified after sensational F1 rumour emerges