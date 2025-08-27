Sergio Perez was presented with an off-camera prediction apparently made by new Cadillac F1 colleague Pat Symonds.

Sky F1’s Craig Slater said it had been put to him by Cadillac F1 consultant Symonds that the new cars for F1 2026 will be a better fit for Hamilton’s driving style. Those comments were put to Perez on ‘The F1 Show’. The newly-signed Cadillac driver spoke of the current cars being “tricky” as it is, with Hamilton taking on a further challenge by joining Ferrari.

Can Lewis Hamilton turn his Ferrari career around?

Hamilton sought a fresh spark in his record-breaking Formula 1 career as he signed with Ferrari from F1 2025. But, it is a union of the sport’s most successful team and driver which has not yet delivered.

Charles Leclerc had been making the best of a challenging Ferrari season with five podium results claimed, while Hamilton is still stuck on zero in Ferrari red. Leclerc also claimed a shock pole at the Hungarian Grand Prix, upsetting the odds against McLaren.

For Hamilton, an opportunity at redemption awaits in not only the second-half of the season, but also in F1 2026. Both the chassis and engine regulations are to be overhauled, meaning opportunity for major shifts in the pecking order. Hamilton will once more share next season’s grid with Perez, who has signed alongside Valtteri Bottas for the new Cadillac team.

Hamilton has claimed just two grand prix wins since the current ground effect F1 era began in 2022, a disappointing return after winning six of his seven World Championship crowns with Mercedes. He reigned supreme in 2014 and 2015, before a 2017-20 run of dominance.

Perez was informed by Slater of a prediction made by his new Cadillac ally Symonds, who had apparently stated “off camera” that he thinks the 2026 ruleset “will benefit Lewis Hamilton’s driving style”.

“I think this era of cars that we’re currently in, with the ground effect cars, it’s been tricky,” Perez responded.

“But, I think, with Lewis, you’ve seen it, he’s done a tremendous job at Mercedes when they didn’t have a competitive car. I think for him, at the end of an era, to be changing teams and getting to adapt has been tricky.

“But obviously, he’s a fantastic driver. And for sure, he’ll figure it out. I think we’ve seen it with many different drivers, that it’s all about adapting a car into a driving style that sometimes it just takes a little bit longer than others.”

Simmonds’ prediction also extends to Perez, he was told by Slater.

“I’ve done well in previous eras,” he said. “So yeah, I do expect that the new regulations will suit my style.”

How F1 2026 is shaping up

👉 F1 2026 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2026 grid?

👉 F1 2026: Confirmed teams and power unit suppliers for F1’s huge regulation changes

Perez will join forces with Hamilton’s former Mercedes team-mate Bottas at Cadillac, as the experienced and successful duo look to ensure a strong start to F1 life for the American outfit.

Perez was asked if he believes they will work well as a driver combination.

“Definitely I think it’s going to work well,” he said. “We are both very competitive. We are both very, very hungry.

“We’ve seen it all in the sport as well, which I think definitely helps. But we are very motivated to give feedback.”

While Perez withdrew from the F1 scene in 2025 after losing his Red Bull seat, Bottas has remained involved as Mercedes’ F1 2025 reserve driver.

“Obviously, Valtteri is like half in already,” Perez noted. “I’m really happy to be out of the sport for a year.

“I’m not looking forward to go to any races this year, to be honest. I’m happy to see them from the TV, because there’s a lot of races coming up for us in the next years.”

Read next: Why Cadillac F1 held ‘thorough’ Red Bull talks before signing Sergio Perez