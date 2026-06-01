McLaren has unveiled a special one-off livery to commemorate the team’s 1000th grand prix, which the team will celebrate in Monaco.

At the same race six decades on from its debut, McLaren is celebrating 1000 races in Formula 1 by highlighting the landmark achievements reached in that time, with a change of livery and race suits for the occasion.

McLaren reveals one-off livery to celebrate 1000th race in Formula 1

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Bruce McLaren drove at the 1966 Monaco Grand Prix in what was the first entry into the sport using his own name, with the team having remained in the sport ever since.

When its 1000th start takes place, McLaren will join only Ferrari in reaching such a landmark in Formula 1, with the special livery set to run at both the Monaco and Spanish Grands Prix.

A tweaked colour scheme on the MCL40 will see a darker shade of its papaya twinned with black, running white race numbers alongside motifs of ‘1000’ on the car, to mark the occasion.

References to the team’s past will also run throughout the livery, be it title-winning seasons, its world record 1.8-second pit stop at the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix, alongside other major milestones.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will also run in a change of race suit as well, with a predominantly black suit also carrying ‘1000’ on its design, with a patch of papaya on the drivers’ left shoulders.

There will be a pre-weekend ceremony to give this landmark the recognition it deserves, too.

The team’s first challenger, the M2B, is due to line up alongside the MCL40 on the grid in Monaco on Thursday, with every living McLaren grand prix winner having been invited to join the celebration, alongside Formula 1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali.

“Lining up on the grid to race McLaren’s 1000th Grand Prix in Monaco this year provides a perfect opportunity to recognise our rich history in motorsport,” said McLaren CEO, Zak Brown.

“We’re only the second team to reach this incredible milestone, so what better moment to reflect on our past, our present and our future.

It’s Monaco Grand Prix race week

F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?

Motorsport Triple Crown explained: Its historic races, history and only previous winner

“Throughout our past, this team has always shown grit and determination, whether that be in periods of success or the trickier times.

“McLaren Never Quits, and this livery and the moment on Thursday is a special way to celebrate how far we’ve come. We look forward to running it out on track and recognising what we have achieved from our first race, here in Monaco back in 1966, through to now.

“Here’s to 1000 more.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Monaco Grand Prix preview: Key storylines, form guide and what to expect in Monte Carlo