Mercedes will reveal renderings of its 2026 F1 challenger, the W17, on January 22nd ahead of a full reveal after the pre-season test.

Teams have two tests this season given the extensive rule changes with the first coming in Barcelona between January 26-30, after which Mercedes will host a season launch event on February 2nd.

Mercedes confirm W17 launch date with two unveilings

There is a lot of anticipation surrounding Mercedes for the coming year after the underwhelming performance in the ground effect era and their previous dominance following the last major engine change.

The Brackley team, whose engines are made in the nearby Brixworth and will also power three other teams on the grid, went from dominant champions to out of title contention after regulation changes in 2022 but 2026 and its all new chassis, power unit and fuel regulations mean many are looking to see what Mercedes produce in this new era.

The first sign of that will be renders of the 2026 W17 on Thursday January 22, although the actual chassis is likely to look a lot different come the first race of the season.

The team will then head to Barcelona for a behind closed doors testing event before having a season launch on Monday February 2.

The season launch will feature CEO and Team Principal Toto Wolff, race drivers George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

Mercedes is the ninth team of 11 to confirm their launch date and are currently scheduled to be their third team to release livery images. The dates we know so far are:

15 January: Red Bull and Racing Bulls

20 January: Audi

23 January: Alpine, Ferrari, Haas

8 February: Cadillac

9 February: Aston Martin