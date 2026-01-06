As anticipation continues to build over the season ahead, let’s bring you up to speed with the latest F1 news.

Sergio Perez has been discussing his time at a Red Bull team which he claims exists for Max Verstappen, the driver who David Coulthard ranks ahead of Lewis Hamilton in his World Champion shootout, but does not consider the absolute greatest of all time. All this and more, so it’s time for a closer look.

Perez makes Max Verstappen, Christian Horner and Red Bull claims

One of the drivers to fall victim in that Red Bull second seat, Perez claims that then-team boss Christian Horner told him from the very start: “This project was created for Max.”

However, Perez went on to allege that whether he was faster than Verstappen, or slower, it was “a problem”.

Max Verstappen beats Lewis Hamilton, but Senna the GOAT

13-time grand prix winner David Coulthard was left with a tough choice, when asked to choose between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in a World Champion shootout.

He went with Verstappen over Hamilton, yet, F1 icon Ayrton Senna was picked by Coulthard as the GOAT.

The Mika Hakkinen joke that went wrong

Speaking of Senna, his former McLaren teammate, Mika Hakkinen, recalled a joke he made which went down like a lead balloon with the Brazilian.

Hakkinen made the joke after out-qualifying Senna at Estoril in 1993, his ‘I had the balls!’ quip not well-received at all.

Mercedes addresses F1 2026 engine talk

Skip back to present time, and Mercedes has emerged as a popular pick to start Formula 1’s new regulatory era strong.

Only, no firm evidence exists to support that theory, with teams and manufacturers in the dark over the strength of their rivals until the track action begins.

As such, Mercedes engine chief Hywel Thomas was left questioning: “God knows how the rest of the paddock knows” the power which Mercedes will rock up with in Melbourne.

Haas makes VF-26 launch change

Soon enough, teams will begin taking the covers off their F1 2026 creations.

We will see Haas’ VF-26 sooner than originally planned. The team has brought its launch date forward to avoid congestion with other teams.

