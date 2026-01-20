Mercedes design chief leaves role ahead of new F1 season

Mercedes’ long-time Director of Car Design John Owen has left the team and Formula 1, bringing an end to a 19-year stint at the Brackley team.

Owen will undergo a period of gardening leave with Engineer Director Giacomo Tortora assuming the role.

Mercedes design chief leaves role

Owen’s motorsport career began in 2001 as an aerodynamicist for Reynard Motorsport before he moved to Sauber in 2002.

The British engineer returned to Brackley to join Honda as Principal Aerodynamicist, keeping that role following the team’s change to Brawn GP.

The arrival of Mercedes in 2010 saw Owen moved to become Chief Designer and later Director of Car Design, a role he held for 15 years during which the Silver Arrows won eight Constructors’ Championships and nine Drivers’ Championships.

The W17 is the 17th and final car he has contributed to.

Mercedes said Owen had decided to ‘take a break from F1’ and wished ‘all the very best for the future and thank him for the considerable role he has played in the team’s success.’

The role will be filled internally with Tortora taking over and Deputy Technical Director Simone Resta overseeing this group.

