Mercedes release new Adidas kit as weeks tick down to start of F1 2026 season

Mercedes has released its 2026 team kit designed by Adidas ahead of the new season with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli modelling the latest outfits.

Having been with Puma for a number of years, the Silver Arrows announced a switch to Adidas last year and now into the second season of a ‘multi-year’ deal, the Brackley team has displayed what their drivers and staff will be wearing in 2026.

Mercedes unveils latest Adidas kit for F1 2026 season

Truth be told, there is minimal change between last year’s and this year’s design with a familiar white and black pattern being used throughout.

Mercedes say the driver jerseys feature ‘an engineered hexagon print – reimagined Ultraboost 5 showing off a distinctive teal-to-black fade, each piece stylistically fuses the brands’ identities and expertise’.

The kit also featured ‘hints’ of the recognisable Mercedes team colour and is made with Adidas’ CLIMACOOL technology which is designed to keep drivers the right temperature away from the cockpit.

The mechanics will wear ‘full and short-sleeve cuts that deliver a modernised silhouette, with a curved teal graphic creating a fast, technical look designed to support peak performance.’ While the engineers’ uniform has swapped from white to black.

New threads for a new era 🙌 Tap below to explore 🫵 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 15, 2026

Michael Batz, Motorsport Category GM at Adidas, said: “As we gear up for the second year of our partnership, we have continued to pour a lot of thought and craft into designing pieces that meet the demands of every single member of the team – rooted in our commitment to support all to reaching peak performance. Through different cuts, fabrics and design codes, we have considered individual needs whilst still celebrating the Mercedes team’s identity. We can’t wait to see it being worn by all during the upcoming season!”

Richard Sanders, Chief Commercial Officer at Mercedes, said: “Our partnership with Adidas is built on a shared commitment to performance, innovation, and style. Our second teamwear collection reflects those values perfectly yet again – delivering apparel that not only meets the technical demands of F1 but also embodies the identity of our team. Every detail has been considered to ensure our team members and fans are not only ready for every condition but will both look and feel sophisticated and proud, whether they are in the garage, engaging with partners and fans, or supporting the team from around the world.”

Russell said: “In this new Adidas teamwear collection they’ve really put our team’s performance at the forefront of its design. For us, every detail matters, and what we wear is no exception. This kit allows me to stay sharp, focused, and perform at my peak, giving not only me but our team a crucial advantage as we push for both championships.”

Antonelli said: “It’s amazing for me to work with a partner like Adidas, who understands the need to innovate. As I look forward to taking a significant step up in my second season in F1, their commitment to optimising fit and function means I can step out onto the track feeling confident and ready to focus entirely on my performance and delivering results.”

