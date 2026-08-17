Mercedes technical director James Allison has revealed Mercedes is finding “about half a second every two months” in the wind tunnel, and expects the team could restore the early-season “status quo” with its next upgrade.

While Mercedes’ main rivals, Ferrari, McLaren and Red Bull, have all brought big upgrades to the track this season, Mercedes has largely opted to hold back. The Brackley squad, though, still leads both championships.

James Allison reveals Mercedes’ huge development rate

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F1 2026 was always going to be a development war as Formula 1 introduced a new regulatory cycle, with new technical regulations and new power units.

It has meant that while Mercedes made a strong start to the campaign, its advantage has been eroded by Ferrari and McLaren, who have both claimed Grand Prix wins, while Red Bull has entered the battle for podium results.

Mercedes put together a six-race run of Grand Prix victories at the start of the season, before Lewis Hamilton brought that to an end at the Barcelona Grand Prix. Ferrari went on to add a second victory at Silverstone, with McLaren winning the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Mercedes has won just two of the last five races.

Allison acknowledges that Mercedes started the season from a stronger position and therefore has not been as aggressive in its development plan as its rivals have been.

“Aerodynamically, the gain rate for each passing week in the wind tunnel, the amount of lap time we find – that’s the gain rate – is about six to seven times what it was last year,” Allison said.

“It’s about half a second every two months, something like that, so that’s really, really steep.

“And we did everything in our power to launch a car at the start of the year that was going to be strong. Thank goodness it was a fair effort.

“But one of the things about our development strategy was we took a decision internally on the aerodynamic side and on the bodywork side of the car that we were going to leave it later than we’ve ever left a car before, by several weeks. And that we were going to do a plan that had less than no contingency in it.

“As a result of that plan, we got as much, that very, very steep development slope, we got as much of that steep development slope in the first car at the first race as I think was humanly possible to get in there. And we emptied everything out to do that.”

Allison believes Mercedes’ next development step could eradicate the gains made by the likes of Ferrari and McLaren, just as theirs did with Mercedes’ early-season advantage.

F1 2026: The season’s winners and losers

The results of the F1 2026 championship

The F1 2026 Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship standings

“We’ve been filling up our tanks to give more, and we’re a bit out of phase. And our development program, as a result of arriving early, is now running a race or two after the update rates of the others,” he continued.

“It appears, looking at the lap times we’re seeing, that everyone’s on this same slope we’re on. Everyone is developing around about half a second every two months.

“And so with that, being out of phase half a step with the development cycle means that you can have half a second like we did at the start of the year.

“One development cycle will bring that to nothing, and that feels quite scary.

“But also, you know that there’s a load in the tank. It’s just a question of when we’re going to bring our bits.

“Our strategy is just to try to keep our nose ahead and to make sure that the next lump of performance that we deliver will restore the status quo and restore the goodness we put in at the beginning of the season.

“We just have to ride out these scary events where other people bring all their fancy new bits.”

Mercedes still maintains the lead in both championships. Kimi Antonelli is 50 points ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the Drivers’ standings, while Mercedes leads Ferrari by 72 points in the race for the Constructors’ title.

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