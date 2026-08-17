Gabriel Bortoleto has revealed he has a long-term contract with Audi, and it contains no clauses that could see him replaced next season by four-time F1 race winner Carlos Sainz.

However, he cannot speak for his teammate Nico Hulkenberg’s contract as speculation about Sainz’s Williams future rumbles on.

Gabriel Bortoleto confirms Audi future as Carlos Sainz rumours continue

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Sainz joined Williams in 2025 after turning down an offer from Audi on the eve of the team’s takeover of the Sauber F1 team.

The Hinwil-based team instead signed Bortoleto as Hulkenberg’s teammate for the team’s final season as Sauber, with both drivers continuing with the team as it officially transitioned to Audi.

Audi and Williams, although separated by a single point in the Constructors’ Championship in Audi’s favour, have had two very different experiences this season.

While Audi, powered by its very first in-house F1 engine, is judged to be punching above its weight, Williams has disappointed given the FW48 is powered by arguably the best power unit – the Mercedes HPP engine.

It led to reports that Sainz had identified Audi as a potential destination for the F1 2027 season.

Those rumours have since quietened to a whisper, with Audi team principal Mattia Binotto declaring he has “a good line-up” in Hulkenberg and Bortoleto in “a good mix between experience and, on the other side, the young driver”.

As for Bortoleto, who has scored 10 of the team’s 12 points this season, he is adamant he is not leaving any time soon as he has a long-term contract with Audi.

“As far as I can say, because it’s something confidential, let’s just say there are no clauses,” he told the Brazilian edition of Motorsport.com.

“I have a long-term contract with Audi.

“I’ve already said it: I’ll be with Audi next year, and not only next year, but for the following years as well.

“The intention, and I’ve always said this from the beginning, is that this is a long-term project. Mattia is always talking about 2030.

“So let’s put it that way. It’s a project we really believe in. I believed in it when I joined them, they believe in my potential, and that’s what I can say. It’s something long-term.

“I’m very excited.

“This year was the first step, building a new car and a new engine. Next year will be another step, and then we’ll be able to start putting things into practice.”

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But while Bortoleto says he will definitely continue with Audi next season, the Brazilian cannot speak for his teammate Hulkenberg.

“I can say that my seat is secured. I’m not going to talk about other people’s contracts, but I really enjoy working with Nico,” he said.

“That’s something I want to say and make very clear.

“He’s a guy I really like. He’s fast, experienced and brings a lot of positive things to the team, and we’ll see what the future holds.

“But I’m happy. I believe in myself and I believe in my potential.”

Hulkenberg, however, isn’t worried.

“It’s just typical summer F1 noise,” the German insisted to PlanetF1.com and other media at Spa.

“I think, or I know in fact, the team is very happy with Gaby and myself.

“We are only getting started. This is year one for us as a team. On top of that, you know, contracts are very clear.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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