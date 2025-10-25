Mexican GP: Norris stamps authority in final practice as Verstappen fades

Lando Norris stamped his authority on the final hour of practice ahead of Sunday’s Formula 1 Mexico City Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver was three-tenths clear of Lewis Hamilton in second while title rivals Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen were only fifth and sixth respectively.

Norris’ advantage over his championship rivals was six-tenths as Verstappen’s Friday pace evaporated.

Grip was at a premium, with locked brakes a common sight in a session that looked closely matched before the McLaren hammer blow was delivered late in proceedings.

As has become the norm, the two Aston Martin drivers were first on track as they scrubbed a set of soft compound tyres, cycling back into the pits to give another set of soft tyres the same treatment.

Verstappen was also out on track early. The Dutchman topped Free Practice 2 on Friday but bemoaned a lack of grip and long run pace.

The rear wing of the Red Bull was covered in flo vis paint, Verstappen having opted for a different spec spoiler over teammate Yuki Tsunoda.

A 1:18.914 marked the first time on the board, a baseline lap that appeared to be set with the intent of understanding overnight set-up changes.

Hamilton was another on track in the opening minutes, though a snatched brake into Turn 1 as he started his first push lap flat-spotted his front-right, though not sufficiently to abandon the lap.

It was the second issue under braking for the Brit, who’d also run wide at Turn 4, missing the apex and sailing into the run-off area as he attempted to make the corner.

On a set of soft tyres, Carlos Sainz rose to the top of the timesheets with a 1:18.028s, only 0.023s faster than what Verstappen had improved on his initial effort.

The Spaniard’s time coincided with the track livening up.

After 17 minutes, Norris locked a brake into Turn 4 and ran wide, while Hamilton, running immediately behind him, took to the escape road and became the first driver to use the return chute that feeds drivers back onto track just prior to Turn 6.

Shortly before the 30-minute marker, Norris rose to the top of the timesheets with a 1:18.015s. But it was close at the top, the McLaren driver just 0.013s clear of Sainz while George Russell managed an identical time to the Williams driver. Verstappen was only 0.036s off top spot, while Charles Leclerc was only 0.024s further back – the five leading drivers, from five different teams, covered by just 0.06s.

That became six drivers within 0.065s when Isack Hadjar logged a 1:18.080s aboard his Racing Bulls.

In the second McLaren, Oscar Piastri found himself down the order once more. His best was a 1:18.466s with 20 minutes remaining, almost six-tenths off the pace of those at the front.

That had been set by Russell, who’d improved to a 1:17.892s on medium tyres.

Locked brakes were the story of the session, Alex Albon dragging his left-front in spectacular style through the stadium section while on a qualifying simulation, forcing him to abort the lap.

It heralded the start of the quali sims, with Lance Stroll, Liam Lawson, Tsunoda, and Hadjar all improving soon after.

That saw Hadjar fastest with a 1:17.396s, a time bested by Piastri with a 1:17.315s and then Leclerc who was 0.009s faster and Kimi Antonelli who was 0.05s quicker still.

A good lap from Verstappen wasn’t enough to go fastest, logging a 1:17.317s in what was proving to be a hugely competitive session.

That was until Hamilton banked a 1:16.978s, almost three-tenths quicker than anyone else. Norris did the same, a 1:16.633s to move 0.345s better than the Ferrari.

Piastri had remained on track, cooling his tyres before going again, to rise to third with a time 0.599s slower than his McLaren teammate.

At Aston Martin, the team revealed it was working on an issue with Fernando Alonso’s car.

“We have discovered a small issue with the front right of Fernando’s car,” a statement from the team announced. “The team are trying to get it repaired but it’s unlikely he will get back out before the end of FP3.”

Having endured several issues under braking, Albon’s session got worse when he reported a problem with his Mercedes power unit.

Norris remained on top as the chequered flag waved, heading Hamilton and then a gaggle of cars that were closely matched that included Russell, Leclerc, Piastri, Antonelli, Verstappen – the Red Bull driver still complaining about a lack of grip – and Antonelli.

Completing the top 10 were Hadjar, Tsunoda, who was only two tenths away from Verstappen, and Gabriel Bortoleto.

Mexico City Grand Prix, Free Practice 3 results

1. Lando Norris, McLaren, 1:16.633

2. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, 1:16.978

3. George Russell, Mercedes, 1:17.145

4. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:17.199

5. Oscar Piastri, McLaren, 1:17.232

6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:17.242

7. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, 1:17.253

8. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls, 1:17.396

9. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull, 1:17.415

10. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber, 1:17.526

11. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, 1:17.552

12. Esteban Ocon, Haas, 1:17.574

13. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, 1:17.598

14. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber, 1:17.664

15. Carlos Sainz, Williams, 1:17.801

16. Alex Albon, Williams, 1:17.994

17. Oliver Bearman, Haas, 1:18.046

18. Pierre Gasly, Alpine, 1:18.412

19. Franco Colapinto, Alpine, 1:18.581

20. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin, 1:18.611