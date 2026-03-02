Ralf Schumacher has officially declared Mick Schumacher’s door back into Formula 1 is closed after the German made his IndyCar debut at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday.

It was anything but the fairytale start he had hoped for as, through no fault of his own, he was caught up in a crash in Turn 4’s heavy braking zone.

Mick’s dream of emulating his father, Michael Schumacher, in Formula 1 ended after just two seasons as the German managed just two top-ten results in 44 race weekends.

The 26-year-old last contested a Formula 1 grand prix in 2022, where he finished 16th in the season-ending Abu Dhabi race just days after being informed by Haas that his contract would not be renewed.

Although he remained on the fringes of the sport as Mercedes’ reserve driver and was linked to several teams – Mercedes, Sauber, Alpine and Williams – his hopes were dashed one by one.

Racing for Alpine in the World Endurance Championship in 2024 and 2025, Schumacher made the call to return to single-seater racing this season, doing so with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in IndyCar.

He made his debut at St. Petersburg on Sunday, lining up in 21st place, but his race was over on the first lap when he was caught up in a crash through no fault of his own.

Turn 4 turns into CHAOS! 😬 Sting Ray Robb, Santino Ferrucci and Mick Schumacher are involved in an incident on Lap 1. pic.twitter.com/JzRWGlMTqS — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) March 1, 2026

Mick had hoped he could continue, but alas his race was over.

“To be honest, my first thought was: ‘Can I maybe reverse this thing out of here?,'” he said. “But then the Safety Car arrived faster than expected, the engine was turned off, and the AMR people got me out immediately.

“We’re now looking at what we could have done better,” said Schumacher. “Qualifying was one point. We were obviously got blocked, lost momentum, and missed out on a better group. The consequences followed promptly on Sunday, as there is little room for error at the back of the field.

“It’s racing. When you start at the back, there are always moments when you go into a corner with three or four cars side by side. That in itself is a risk. The most important lesson for us is that we need to qualify further up the grid. It’s as simple as that.”

But that wasn’t the only thing that ended on Sunday night as Mick’s uncle Ralf believes his IndyCar debut also brought his Formula 1 dream to an end.

“With this step, this door is also closed,” Ralf told Sky Deutschland.

Declaring that his nephew “deserved a place in Formula 1”, the former Williams driver added: “If I see one or the other, Mick is definitely better.”

The next stop on the IndyCar calendar is Phoenix Raceway, Mick’s first oval event.

It may be one that his uncle watches with one eye closed.

“For me, the risk-benefit question arises,” he said. “You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to realise that average speeds of 360 km/h are more dangerous than normal Formula 1 races.”

