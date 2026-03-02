FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has issued a statement addressing the current events in the Middle East.

Several Middle Eastern countries have been hit by Iranian military strikes over the past few days, including host nations for F1 Grands Prix.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem says safety will guide FIA decisions

Just days after most of the F1 paddock left Bahrain after pre-season testing, its capital, Manama, was one of the targets for the commencement of missile and drone strikes from Iran.

With United States President Donald Trump announcing that the US had begun “major combat operations in Iran”, the country responded by striking US military bases around the Gulf, including Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Kuwait.

The Juffair area of Manama is the location of a US Navy facility in Bahrain, and also plays host to many F1 personnel and media during visits to the Kingdom.

Iran has announced 40 days of mourning following its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, being killed in a joint military operation by the US and Israel.

With tensions across the Middle East, global logistics have been severely compromised as Gulf carriers such as Emirates, Etihad, Qatar Airways, and Gulf Air are no longer flying.

On Saturday, Formula One Management confirmed it is maintaining a close watch on events. F1 is due to arrive back in the Middle East in early April, with the Bahrain Grand Prix on April 12, and Saudi Arabia hosting its race a week later.

“Our next three races are in Australia, China, and Japan, not in the Middle East – those races are not for a number of weeks,” a statement from Formula One Management to PlanetF1.com outlined.

“As always, we closely monitor any situation like this and work closely with relevant authorities.”

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has confirmed that “safety and well-being” will guide the governing body’s decision-making processes over the coming weeks, as the staging of the events in the Middle East hangs in the balance.

“As President of the FIA, my thoughts are with all those affected by the recent events in the Middle East,” he said.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and stand with the families and communities impacted.

“At this moment of uncertainty, we hope for calm, safety, and a swift return to stability. Dialogue and the protection of civilians must remain priorities.

“We are in close contact with our Member Clubs, championship promoters, teams, and colleagues on the ground as we monitor developments carefully and responsibly.

“Safety and well-being will guide our decisions as we assess the forthcoming events scheduled there for the FIA World Endurance Championship and the FIA Formula One World Championship.

“Our organisation is built on unity and shared purpose. That unity matters now more than ever.”

How has F1 been affected by the Middle East tensions?

A two-day Pirelli tyre test was set to be staged at the Bahrain International Circuit over the weekend, with McLaren and Mercedes supplying mule cars and personnel for the outing.

This test was cancelled as military strikes began, with on-site personnel from the two teams and Pirelli returning to their hotels for shelter. They are understood to be safe, with plans being formulated to help them leave the country to travel home.

Rumours had abounded that Ferrari personnel had become stuck in Doha, and unable to make it to Australia for the Grand Prix; however, team sources have assured PlanetF1.com that no personnel rostered for the Melbourne race are in Qatar and unable to travel.

The Australian GP itself is unlikely to be affected, beyond logistical headaches caused by the inability to travel via the Middle East.

Australian GP CEO Travis Auld told the Today show from Albert Park on Monday morning that he does not foresee any issues.

“The events of the weekend have certainly meant there’s been some reshuffling of some travel plans,” Auld said.

“But the Formula 1 organisation are very good at moving people around the world.

“That’s what they do. And so they’ve been able to do that and we’re not expecting any impacts on our race.”

“A lot of this is done by Formula 1. So you’re talking about teams, drivers, Formula 1 personnel,” he continued.

“I’m guessing there’d be close to 1,000 people that would have already booked their flights and would be landing somewhere between sort of today, tomorrow, and Wednesday.

“So they had to all be changed.

“But they’ve been able to sort it out, is the important part. All the freight is here and ready to go,” he said.

“And so we’re in a space where we’re really confident there’ll be no impact.”

