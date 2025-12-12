New F1 Concorde Agreement signed as FIA, Formula 1 and teams strike deal

Formula 1 and the FIA have confirmed sign-off on the new Concorde Governance Agreement, which runs until the end of F1 2030.

The second half of the new Concorde Agreement has been signed by all 11 F1 teams, the FIA, and Formula One Management, and takes effect at the start of the new 2026 season.

Concorde Governance Agreement is signed for 2026

In March 2025, F1 and the FIA confirmed that the first part of the two-part Concorde Agreement, pertaining to the commercial terms such as entry fees and revenue divisions, had been signed off on by all the teams participating in the 2026 season.

The Commercial side of the Agreement essentially affords the commercial rights holder (Liberty Media/FOM) the rights to a team’s image, allowing it to sell television broadcast rights. In exchange for this, the CRH pays out prize money, based on a sliding scale defined within the Concorde.

It’s taken nine months for the second half of the Agreement, pertaining to Governance, to be agreed upon between all the involved parties.

As reported by PlanetF1.com in the midst of negotiations in August, discussions between the FIA and FOM progressed in the spirit of cooperation, with sources explaining to PlanetF1.com that the new deal between the two heads of Formula 1’s governance and administration marked a step forward in the relationship between both sides.

While discussions are understood to have been “robust” on occasion, compromises have been reached on any sticking points.

The deal is said to be resulting in a positive outcome for the FIA in being able to roll out greater resources for improved race regulation, direction, stewarding, and technical expertise.

The Agreement forms the ninth iteration of the Concorde and ensures all key stakeholders are now fully aligned on the fundamental structures of the sport.a

“Today is an important day for Formula 1,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“As we celebrate 75 years of this incredible sport, we are proud to write the next chapter in our long and amazing history.

“This Agreement ensures that Formula 1 is in the best possible position to continue to grow around the world. I want to thank the President of the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, and all the teams for the collaboration and determination to achieve the best results for the entire sport in our discussions.

“We have a huge amount to be proud of, but we also are focused on the opportunities and exciting potential for Formula 1 in the years ahead.”

The announcement comes as the FIA reaches the conclusion of its General Assembly in Tashkent in Uzbekistan, at which the governing body revealed a supermajority of members had voted for a second consecutive term of presidency for Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“The ninth Concorde Agreement secures the FIA Formula One World Championship’s long-term future, and I am proud of the dedication that has been invested in this process,” Ben Sulayem said.

“I would like to thank Stefano Domenicali and his team in what has been a strong collaboration, building a framework grounded in fairness, stability, and shared ambition.

“This agreement allows us to continue modernising our regulatory, technological, and operational capabilities, including supporting our race directors, officials, and the thousands of volunteers whose expertise underpin every race.

“We are ensuring that Formula 1 remains at the forefront of technological innovation, setting new standards in global sport.”

