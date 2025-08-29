Oscar Piastri has admitted there had been moments where he wondered ‘why you picked this damn sport’ but says he is not thinking too much over lost points.

Former driver turned analyst Jolyon Palmer predicted that Piastri’s title lead could be as high as 61 points had luck gone his way but as it stands, the Australian is just nine points ahead of his McLaren team-mate Lando Norris.

The latest incident of misfortune for Piastri came in the final race before the summer break as, despite having the better start, he was put on what turned out to be the poorer of the two strategy options, allowing Norris to win from P3.

Despite this, the 24-year-old is not losing too much sleep about points left on the table.

“I think there’s always going to be things in racing that you don’t necessarily agree with or don’t go the way you want and that’s just part of it,” he said ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

“Sometimes it makes you wonder why you picked this damn sport but no, I think I certainly don’t feel hard done by.

“I think we’ve done a lot of things well that we can control. This year has been some tough moments, some tough lessons, but I’m very confident with the position that I’m in.

“Feel like I’ve driven well this year, and again, a lot of the things I can control very well.

“There is an alternate universe where a lot of things look very different, but none of that matters.

“So I’m just trying to focus on these next 10 races and how I can perform either the same or, if not even better, than I did at the start of the year.”

Palmer’s comments were put to Norris who admitted he had “a little bit of luck” but said he was also making smart choices.

“I did roll the dice, yes. I’ve certainly had a little bit of luck, I’ve also been unlucky, but it’s life, I can’t choose those things. I’m lucky that I’ve been with McLaren for the last seven years,” he said.

“I could not be with McLaren as well for the last five years. So, I’ve made also good decisions, I like to believe, and I’m backing myself that I made good decisions along the way and good decisions this year. I’ve improved as a driver this year.

“I’ve had a car which I found a lot trickier to drive, just as much as everyone complains when they have a car that doesn’t suit them or doesn’t drive as well as what they would like.

“I had that a little bit at the beginning and made some good steps forward to come back and have some good races. I would not have won in Budapest if I didn’t improve on those myself and that was not luck, that’s hard work, that’s a lot of dedication with my engineers and my team, both at the track and away from it.

“I would say I have had a little bit of luck here and there, like everyone needs a little bit in their life, but so has probably every other driver at some races here and there. But I’ve also made good decisions, I’ve kept myself out of trouble, stuck by the rules, all of those things are part of being a racing driver and at times they gave me points, so that’s also down to me doing a good job at times.”

