FIA launch investigation after Piastri and Russell Dutch GP pit-lane incident

Oscar Piastri and McLaren are off to see the Dutch Grand Prix stewards following a pit-lane incident during FP2.

The scene saw both Piastri and Mercedes’ George Russell narrowly avoid contact during the second practice session, with the FIA stewards determining that further investigation was required following the session, plus input from Piastri and McLaren on what went down.

FIA investigating Oscar Piastri and George Russell incident

Alex Albon’s trip into the barriers at Turn 1 triggered the red flags, but there was also drama in the pit lane.

As the cars returned to their garages, Piastri swung the nose of his McLaren left ahead of veering into his pit box. That so nearly saw him collect George Russell in the Mercedes.

Both drivers escaped contact, but the stewards confirmed a post-session investigation of the incident.

