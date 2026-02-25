Oscar Piastri has said that pre-season testing in Bahrain left McLaren “a little bit more optimistic” about its pace potential heading into the season.

McLaren covered the most mileage across both official pre-season tests, notching 817 laps of the Bahrain International Circuit in all as it gathered data on the MCL40.

Oscar Piastri: McLaren ‘probably getting a little bit more optimistic’ after F1 2026 testing

McLaren heads into Formula 1’s new regulatory era as reigning Constructors’ champions for a second consecutive season, and having earned a first Drivers’ title since 2008 through Lando Norris.

While the MCL40’s predecessor, the MCL39, set the pace for much of the 2025 season, McLaren believes that, while quick enough to be among the top four teams, it is unlikely to be fastest come Australia.

Both CEO Zak Brown and team principal Andrea Stella conceded that Mercedes and Ferrari are likely to be the early “teams to beat” this season, but with a steep development curve expected in 2026, the order could shake up from race to race.

Having spent plenty of time behind the wheel of his new challenger, Piastri was able to take the positives and negatives from having tried different setups, finding out what may or may not work come the start of the year.

He echoed his bosses’ view that McLaren is unlikely to be at the head of the field in Melbourne, but should not be too far off the summit.

Asked if the McLaren package will give him the opportunity to fight at the front at his home race, Piastri told PlanetF1.com and other outlets in Bahrain: “I think we’re probably getting a little bit more optimistic.

“I mean, the testing has gone smoothly for us, at least. Been able to get a lot of laps in, learned a lot of things, both good and bad. I think we’ve got some good ideas and good directions.

“You’re going to try a lot of bad things alongside the good things, and I think finding out anything you can before round one is always important, so I feel like we’re making good progress.

“I wouldn’t say we’re leading the pack by any stretch of the imagination, but feel like we’re not too bad.”

The Australian Grand Prix, Piastri’s hometown race, will take place from 6-8 March at Albert Park.

