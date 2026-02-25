Williams reserve driver Luke Browning suffered a high-speed crash at Suzuka during Super Formula testing, which saw him clear the catch fence.

The Briton was taking on the infamous left-hander of 130R in wet conditions, but a snap of oversteer mid-corner sent him careering towards the tyre barrier, and the angle of his impact saw him roll over the protective fencing, before coming to a standstill upside down. Williams has confirmed to PlanetF1.com that Browning is okay after what appeared to be a terrifying shunt.

Luke Browning unharmed after Suzuka Super Formula testing crash

Finishing fourth in last season’s Formula 2 standings, Williams announced ahead of the new season that Browning would be taking in reserve duties with the team alongside a full schedule in the highly-competitive Super Formula series, with Team Kondo Racing.

In testing ahead of the new campaign, however, onboard footage showed Browning taking the left-hander at high speed, but a loss of grip mid-corner, before even reaching any kerbs which could have proved even more troublesome, left him helpless as he hurtled towards the barriers.

Having slammed on the brakes, the back of his car appeared to hit the barrier first, before a brief swing right which took him towards the tyre wall again at such an angle that he took to the air, seemingly clearing the catch fencing and coming to a halt with his head down.

Like Formula 1, Super Formula utilises the Halo safety device to surround the driver’s cockpit – which will likely have proven crucial in protecting Browning’s head from pressure as his car landed upside down.

Williams confirmed to PlanetF1.com that their reserve driver is okay following the incident.

The crash bore a slight resemblance to former Toyota F1 driver, Allan McNish, having a similar crash at the same corner at the 2002 Japanese Grand Prix.

While the Scot’s crash was in dry conditions, a slight run off-line saw him snap into oversteer, with the angle of his impact also taking him over the fence.

Browning took in three FP1 sessions with Williams last season as part of their rookie requirements, and he will be on hand for simulator support throughout the Formula 1 campaign.

He said of his Super Formula seat ahead of the year: “This will be a completely new challenge, and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in!

“As my next step up towards a full-time Formula 1 seat, this gives me another chance to show how I’ve developed on track and continue to build my skills in a new environment and culture.”

The Super Formula campaign will officially begin at Motegi on the weekend of 4-5 April.

