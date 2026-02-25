More Drive to Survive snippets and social media clips make up Wednesday’s F1 news, as we begin to look ahead to the new season starting.

Red Bull discussed the new power unit rules, footage of a frightening crash for Williams’ reserve drive emerged, as did a fan-filmed clip from Lando Norris’ night talking through his season at the Hammersmith Apollo.

Red Bull wants ‘gloves-off’ PU development battle

Red Bull Powertrains’ technical director, Ben Hodgkinson, spoke about the rate at which teams can develop their power units, and what he would really love to see if a “gloves-off fight” without restriction.

Power unit manutactureres [PUMs] are operating under a budget cap from the 2026 season, and will be able to upgrade their machinery at certain intervals, with the new ADUO system giving any lagging manufacturer the opportunity to catch up.

If he had his way, though, Hodgkinson would like to see each PUM fight as hard as it can without restriction.

Norris quips Hamilton title tally ‘should have been eight’

Lando Norris, with tongue most likely firmly in cheek, was filmed at an event looking back at his title-winning season at the Hammersmith Apollo.

While talking about Lewis Hamilton and his belief the seven-time champion would be back to form this season, the mere mention of being a ‘seven-time world champion’ brought chuckles and shouts of ‘eight’ from the London crowd, to which Norris responded “should have been eight.”

Lucky escape in frightening crash for Williams reserve

Williams reserve driver, Luke Browning, was involved in a high-speed crash at Suzuka while testing for the new season in Super Formula.

Around a wet track, onboard footage showed Browning suffer a huge snap of oversteer mid-corner, potentially from aquaplaning, before careering into the barriers and taking to the air, eventually landing upside down on the other side of the catch fence.

Williams confirmed to PlanetF1.com their junior driver was okay after the incident. Another crash where we thank our lucky stars for the halo.

Bearman: Haas looked at ‘heavy’ Ferrari wing solution

Ferrari’s innovative rear wing solution raised a lot of eyebrows in its five laps on track, and Haas driver Ollie Bearman revealed the team looked at something similar.

However, the weight implications of adding the rotating rear wing assembly is what made his team decide against it.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur confirmed it was undecided whether or not that rear wing would run in Australia, or a more traditional solution.

Jack Doohan reveals frightening death threats

Former Alpine driver Jack Doohan revealed that he needed an armed escort at last year’s Miami Grand Prix, over threatening messages he received online.

Doohan was subject to social media abuse in the run-up to the race, as pressure grew on him to maintain his seat while Franco Colapinto was waiting in the wings.

Scarily, he reveals in the new series of Drive to Survive that “serious death threats” came his way, prompting a police escort.

