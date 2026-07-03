Oscar Piastri is “very happy” as a McLaren driver, and understands the feeling to be mutual, amid persistent rumours of Max Verstappen interest.

Piastri pointed to the added safety net of a “contract in place” with McLaren. CEO Zak Brown has consistently knocked back the idea of making a move for Verstappen, stating his satisfaction in the Lando Norris and Piastri line-up.

Oscar Piastri unfazed by Max Verstappen to McLaren talk

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Verstappen once more finds himself in the thick of the F1 ‘silly season’ rumours. It all stems from a performance-related exit clause which is believed to exist in his Red Bull contract. Verstappen could trigger it if he is outside the top two in the Drivers’ Championship by Hungary, it has been widely reported.

With Toto Wolff closing the door at Mercedes, rumours of discussions between McLaren and Verstappen’s management have emerged.

Brown has poured cold water on the Verstappen to McLaren for 2027 chatter.

At the British Grand Prix, Brown continued this stance when PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher asked what McLaren could offer Verstappen that he isn’t getting at Red Bull.

“I haven’t really thought about that because I’ve got two drivers in the seats,” he replied. “So, what I couldn’t offer him was a seat in my race car.

“But I think McLaren’s an awesome team. So is Red Bull, and so is Alpine, and so is Ferrari. The Formula 1 teams are amazing.

“I think we’ve got a unique environment, but as do all race teams. But we’ve got a great race team that’s had a lot of success, and I think it’s a good place to work, whether you’re a racing driver or a team principal or a mechanic, or whatever you may be at Team McLaren.”

Piastri, like teammate Lando Norris, was also quizzed on the Verstappen rumours at Silverstone. Norris’ claim that he would “love” to test himself as Verstappen’s teammate, suggests that he believes his seat would be safe if Verstappen arrives down the line.

Piastri also believes that his place at McLaren is secure.

PlanetF1.com understands that McLaren remains happy with Piastri, who signed a new multi-year contract with the team last year.

“For me, it doesn’t mean much,” Piastri told PlanetF1.com and others on the Verstappen talk.

“Obviously, Max is the talent that he is and looking around.

“I’m very happy with where I am. I’ve been told multiple times that the team are happy with me, and I trust them. So, for me, it doesn’t really mean much.

“Obviously, I’ve got a contract in place as well. So definitely doesn’t change anything. I’m just trying to build on the success that we’ve had.”

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Piastri battled for the Drivers’ title last year, and at one stage held a comfortable lead.

This time around, McLaren is yet to score a victory in F1 2026. P2 at Suzuka is Piastri’s best result of the year.

Yet, he was met with a theory that he appears more relaxed this year. The Melbourne native was asked whether this is because he is not in a title fight, or had something changed.

“No, I don’t think so. I’m still the same person.

“Yes, there’s a bit less pressure this year with where we are, but that doesn’t mean that we’re happy where we are. I’d certainly rather be back in the position we were last year trying to win a championship, than trying to score podiums at the moment.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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