Christian Horner names Oscar Piastri the ideal Max Verstappen Red Bull successor

Christian Horner said Oscar Piastri would be Red Bull’s top target should Max Verstappen leave, although he was confident the Dutchman was staying.

A report originating from Italy once again got the rumour mill going as Verstappen was linked with Mercedes, but while all parties seem doubtful it will happen, the current Championship leader would top Red Bull’s wish list if they needed a replacement.

Christian Horner denies Max Verstappen Red Bull exit

Directly addressing the rumours, Horner insisted Verstappen had no intention of leaving, saying the Dutchman had “great faith” in the team.

“Look, there’s obviously an awful lot of people talking about it, but what’s most important is the relationship between the driver and the team,” Horner said. “There’s an agreement that defines that as well and everybody’s very clear on where we’re at.

“Max has been with Red Bull since the very start of his career. All his successes come in Red Bull Racing cars. He’s a big part of our team and he has a great deal of faith in the team and the people around him.

“So, whilst there’s always going to be speculation and noise, I think we all sit fairly comfortable with where we’re at and what the situation is. We can’t control the narrative of others but internally, we know where we’re at.”

Pushed on what would happen next if the worst-case scenario came true, Horner, who was sat alongside McLaren CEO Zak Brown, said with a smile that Piastri would be top of their targets.

“Oscar Piastri,” Horner said. “It’s all as subjective as that. We’re very focused on our current drivers and the relationship.

“Max has got a contract until 2028. He’s made it quite clear that he would like to finish his career in a Red Bull car from start to finish.

“I think that’s quite special and unique for him. That’s what we’re focused on. We’re just ignoring the noise and focusing on the areas we know where we need to improve and how to do that.”

Horner was also asked whether two team-mates battling for the title may make a McLaren driver available but the Red Bull CEO said they always preferred to respect contracts.

“I think we’ve always taken a position of respecting the contracts that drivers have with their existing teams.

“They’ve got two great drivers. They’re pushing each other hard, and they’re managing to maintain a healthy relationship, which is always a significant challenge when you’ve got two very competitive drivers fighting for the ultimate prize in Formula 1.

“But every team is different. I wouldn’t expect either of those guys… why would they be wanting to step out of what currently is the fastest car at the moment? That’s the way it goes when you’re at the front of the field and leading the pack.

“So, I’d be astounded if there was any change to what they’ve committed to.”

Brown meanwhile, was unequivocal in stating that neither driver would be leaving.

“Our drivers aren’t going anywhere,” he said. “They’re very happy, we’re very happy, so there’s no need to look at any other drivers on the grid.

PlanetF1.com understands a clause exists in Verstappen’s contract that would facilitate an early exit but the Dutchman would have to be outside of the top four after the Hungarian Grand Prix for it to come into effect.

