Police have appealed for information surrounding damage to several headstones in New Zealand, after reports of vandalism to the graves of Bruce McLaren and his family members.

The Bruce McLaren Trust recently confirmed that vandalism had taken place on the McLaren founder’s grave, along with several of his family members, with police enquiries now ongoing.

The eponymous team founder is buried in Auckland along with other members of his family, the former Formula 1 driver and team owner having passed away in 1970 at the age of 32.

New Zealand Police has now confirmed a report has been filed in relation to headstones having been damaged, with an appeal for information surrounding the matter having been released.

A police spokesperson told PlanetF1.com: “On 5 November Police received a report of damage to several headstones at the Waikumete Cemetery on Great North Road, Glen Eden.

“Enquiries into this are ongoing.

“Anyone with information can update Police online now or call 105 using the reference number 251105/7599.

“Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The first incidents of vandalism were reportedly noted at the end of September, with the vandalism undertaken having been allegedly of a repeated nature.

Since then, the Bruce McLaren Trust has issued a response of its own, revealing the exact nature of such vandalism and decrying the actions taken by anyone involved.

In a statement, the charity wrote: “It is with dismay that we need to inform our followers that the graves of Bruce, Patty, Ruth and Pop at Waikumete Cemetery in Auckland have recently been vandalised.

“They have been sprayed with gold paint and had toy cars stuck onto them. We are lost for words as to why anyone would do this.

“A very kind offer has been made by The Grave Guardians, a voluntary organisation that restores head stones to repair the damage, for which we are extremely grateful.

“While this work is being undertaken, the stones are wrapped and unable to be viewed.”

McLaren’s eponymous team has gone on to become the second-oldest team in Formula 1, and has already won the 2025 Constructors’ Championship.

Both of its current drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, are the main protagonists in this season’s title battle, sitting one point apart heading into the final four rounds of the season.

