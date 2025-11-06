Williams driver Carlos Sainz will miss Thursday’s media day activities at the Brazilian Grand Prix through illness, the team has confirmed.

Sainz has made an impressive impact in his first season with Williams in F1 2025, with the team currently on course for its highest finish in the constructors’ championship since 2017.

Williams driver Carlos Sainz to miss Brazilian GP media day through illness

Williams holds fifth place in the teams’ standings ahead of the final four races with a 39-point lead over sixth-placed Racing Bulls.

Sainz collected the Grove-based outfit’s first podium since 2021 at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in September, where he finished third.

The former Ferrari driver equalled the result weeks later in the sprint race at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

In a short statement issued to PlanetF1.com, Williams confirmed that Sainz will miss Thursday’s media day through illness.

The team said: “Unfortunately Carlos is unwell and will not be coming to track today.”

Carlos Sainz vs Alex Albon: Williams head-to-head scores for F1 2025

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between team-mates

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

Sainz holds 11th place in the drivers’ standings entering the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend, trailing teammate Alex Albon by three places and 35 points.

As reported by PlanetF1.com on Wednesday, Williams will race with a special Gulf Oil livery in Sao Paulo this weekend, with the colour scheme partly influenced by fans.

Followers of Williams were asked to submit words that best captured the spirit of the team as well as Gulf, with terms such as ‘legacy’, ‘passion’ and ‘teamwork’ among the most popular.

These terms are emblazoned on Williams’ one-off livery for Brazil, which carries the classic blue-and-orange colours of Gulf Oil.

Williams previously ran a special Gulf livery at a select number of races – Singapore, Japan and Qatar – in 2023, the first season of the partnership between the two brands.

More on Carlos Sainz and Williams from PlanetF1.com

👉 Carlos Sainz news

👉 Williams news

The team’s special colour scheme for the Brazilian Grand Prix was launched after Williams announced that it will undergo a rebrand ahead of the F1 2026 season to mark its 50th anniversary.

The team will alter its official name to ‘Atlassian Williams F1 Team’ for next season, having competed under the banner of ‘Atlassian Williams Racing’ in 2025.

Williams will also reintroduce its original ‘Forward W’ logo, used up until the team entered a technical partnership with BMW at the turn of the century for F1 2026.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Read next: Why F1 should rethink closed-door policy for 2026 secret shakedown test